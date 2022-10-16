Business Council of Canada says Nexus closure ‘deeply troubling’ in letter to U.S.

OTTAWA – The Business Council of Canada says it is concerned about the ongoing shutdown of the Nexus Trusted-Traveller program, which will enable pre-screened travelers for expedited processing when entering the United States and Canada.

CEO Goldy Hyder says it is “deeply disturbing” that the US government has not reopened 13 Nexus enrollment centers, in a letter to David Cohen, the US ambassador to Canada, obtained by The Canadian Press.

The two countries are in dispute over a long-standing request by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Agency to provide its agents with the same legal protections in Nexus facilities in Canada that they currently have at gateways such as airports and the Canada-U.S. border.

Public Security Secretary Marco Mendicino has cited the principles of Canadian sovereignty to explain why U.S. customs officials in Nexus centers cannot enjoy the same legal protections as at airports and at the border.

Hyder says in her letter to Cohen that she fears the dispute will harm companies whose employees don’t already have a Nexus card, and she strongly urges the ambassador to recommend reopening enrollment centers.

Her comments come on the heels of the Canadian envoy to the US who says the program is being “held hostage” by unilateral US efforts to renegotiate the preclearance agreement between the United States and its northern neighbor.

“There is an attempt to unilaterally renegotiate the terms of a 20-year-old program and the program is being held hostage,” Kirsten Hillman told a symposium on the Canada-U.S. border hosted by Future Borders last week. coalition.

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on October 16, 2022.

