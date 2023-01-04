Business confidence ‘worryingly low’ as Britain’s tax burden rises

Business confidence remains “worryingly low” after the Chancellor’s autumn statement amid concerns about inflation, interest rates and taxes.

A British Chambers of Commerce (BCC) survey found that after sentiment plunged over the summer, it remained stagnant through the fourth quarter of last year.

It comes after the reversal of Jeremy Hunt’s disastrous mini-budget settled volatile currency and bond markets but signaled an increase in the UK’s tax burden to the highest level since World War Two.

Companies face a corporate tax increase from 19% to 25% in April. David Bharier, head of research at BCC, said: “The Autumn Statement on November 17 appears to have had no impact on business confidence.”

The November survey of 5,600 companies, 92 percent of them small or medium-sized businesses, said earnings confidence remained at Covid crisis levels.

Only 34 percent believed earnings would rise in 2023, while 36 percent expected a decline.

Only a third saw an increase in sales in the last three months, while 25 percent reported a drop, with the hotel sector least likely to have enjoyed growth.

More companies reported taxes and interest rates as business concerns, while inflation remained at the top of the list with 80 percent of companies concerned about it.

Bharier said: ‘Business confidence remains worryingly low. For many, the cost of doing business is now simply too high.’