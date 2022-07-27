Business as usual for Deshaun Watson as Cleveland Browns quarterback is pictured at training camp

Cleveland Browns star quarterback Deshaun Watson continues to train normally this week, despite a potential NFL ban still hanging over his head.

Watson reported for training camp as usual this week, but there’s still a serious possibility he won’t take a picture once in the 2022 season, following allegations of sexual misconduct against him by more than 30 women.

The former Houston Texans star has already settled 20 of the 24 sexual misconduct lawsuits he faces for alleged sexual harassment and assault of female massage therapists between 2019 and 2021.

Deshaun Watson is pictured smiling training with the Cleveland Browns on Wednesday

Watson throws a pass during training camp as he prepares for the season like he’s going to be QB1

The other four lawsuits are expected to go to trial in 2023, and Watson is still waiting to hear his fate from an independent arbitrator, who has the right to suspend him under the NFL’s personal conduct policy, despite the fact that he has not been charged, much less convicted, of any crime.

That decision is expected to come soon, but while he waits, Watson appears to be preparing for the 2022 season as if he were lining up in opening week.

The Browns signed a deal for Watson in March, despite being aware of the allegations leveled against him, which landed him a fully guaranteed, five-year deal worth $230 million – the largest contract ever. in the history of the NFL.

Josh Rosen (second from left) speaks with Watson as the Browns players prepare for 2022

Jacoby Brissett (left) springs into action as Watson is banned before the start of the season

During practice on Wednesday, the 26-year-old was seen laughing with his teammates at their CrossCountry Mortgage Campus base as the players went through drills and continued preparations for the new season.

This week marks the first of training camps in the NFL, with the Browns slated to play their first preseason game of the Jacksonville Jaguars on August 12.

Their season campaign kicks off on September 11 with the Carolina Panthers, but it’s still unclear who will be QB1 for Kevin Stefanski’s team.

If Watson is suspended, Jacoby Brissett will lead the charge, with Joshua Dobbs as his backup, but given the money they paid for him, the Browns will be desperate for their star man to start the season.

Kevin Stefanski will be desperate for Watson to play after the Browns land him a huge contract