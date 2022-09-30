WhatsNew2Day
Bushwalker finds a SKULL and a ‘large number’ of human bones near a picturesque Darwin beach 

Australia
By Jacky

  • Bushwalker fell on the skull while hiking through the outskirts of Darwin
  • Northern Territory Police have established a crime scene near Lee Point Beach
  • “The scene has been carefully processed,” a top officer has said

By Aaron Bunch in Darwin for the Australian Associated Press

Published: | Up to date:

A bushwalker has discovered human skeletal remains while hiking along the outskirts of Darwin.

Police in the Northern Territory have established a crime scene near Lee Point Beach, about 20 kilometers north of the CBD.

The remains were discovered on Wednesday and a large number of bones, including a skull, have been recovered.

A skull and other bones have been found near Lee Point Beach, about 20km north of Darwin

“The scene has been carefully processed using medical experts, including a forensic pathologist,” Detective Acting Superintendent Karl Day said on Friday.

‘Further analysis will be carried out by forensic specialists and until then we cannot expand further.’

