Bushwalker finds a SKULL and a ‘large number’ of human bones near a picturesque Darwin beach
- Bushwalker fell on the skull while hiking through the outskirts of Darwin
- Northern Territory Police have established a crime scene near Lee Point Beach
- “The scene has been carefully processed,” a top officer has said
A bushwalker has discovered human skeletal remains while hiking along the outskirts of Darwin.
Police in the Northern Territory have established a crime scene near Lee Point Beach, about 20 kilometers north of the CBD.
The remains were discovered on Wednesday and a large number of bones, including a skull, have been recovered.
“The scene has been carefully processed using medical experts, including a forensic pathologist,” Detective Acting Superintendent Karl Day said on Friday.
‘Further analysis will be carried out by forensic specialists and until then we cannot expand further.’