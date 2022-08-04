Bushfire hero Shane Fitzsimmons is ‘set to be dumped

Bushfire hero Shane Fitzsimmons will reportedly be dumped from his new role as Resilience NSW Commissioner.

Prime Minister Dominic Perrottet is reportedly poised to scrap the entire agency created in May 2020 after the 2019 wildfires.

The agency was considered the brainchild of former Prime Minister Gladys Berejiklian and was opposed by then-treasurer Perrottet.

A recent flood investigation recommended it be dismantled after it failed to produce results for the state, with critics saying it was “missing” during floods in March.

There are also cost concerns, with the agency spending $38.6 million in wages and nearly $30 million in operating expenses.

It was allocated $1.4 billion in the last budget, with the bulk of the money earmarked for flood subsidies.

Mr Fitzsimmons was Commissioner of the New South Wales Rural Fire Service from September 2007 to April 2020.

Devastating flooding in the state’s northern rivers and the Hawkesbury Nepean region in February and March killed 13 people and destroyed more than 4,000 homes.

Prime Minister Perrottet launched an independent inquiry in March to learn from the disaster. In April, he said he wanted feedback “without restrictions” and that he didn’t care if it affected his government.

An interim report was due to be submitted on June 30, but it was decided to delete the interim report and bring forward the date of the final report to last Sunday, July 31.

Pictured: Flooding at a Leeton estate next to Sydney’s Hawkesbury River

NSW Labor has demanded that the government publish the findings of the report, released to Perrottet on Sunday, which says devastated communities have a right to know how to better prepare.

“The government has no right to sit on this report until it is politically expedient to release it,” opposition spokesman for the north coast, Walt Secord, said Wednesday.

A spokesman for the NSW government said the Prime Minister had the report and planned to release it soon.

“The Prime Minister has received the latest Flood Inquiry Report (Sunday morning) and is currently reviewing it,” the spokesperson said.

“The government will consider the recommendations and publish their response in the near future.”

The survey took submissions from affected residents, relief workers and organizations, and held public forums in flood-affected communities.

RFS volunteers and NSW Fire and Rescue officers fight a bushfire in southern NSW in December 2019

At a heated community rally in Mullumbimby in June, locals lashed out at the response in their town, saying bureaucracy forced them to trek six miles (10 km) to find people stranded by landslides.

Byron Bay Rural Fire Brigade captain John Brierley said a lack of contingency planning prevented RFS members from outside Mullumbimby from assisting for five days.

The fire chief said contingency plans were available in every municipality except Byron Shire Council.

“We are going to talk about this and I hope you open the doors for us because it will solve a lot of problems,” he told the inquiry.

Meanwhile, for victims of the floods in June and July, about $47 million in grants were announced under the Back Home Scheme, which would be jointly funded by the state and federal governments.