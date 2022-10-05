Bus plunges into gorge in India; kills 25 on board

NEW DELHI (AP) – A bus in northern India plunged into a gorge, killing at least 25 and injuring 20 others, officials said.

Police told the Press Trust of India news agency that 45 to 50 people were on board the bus, all of whom were part of a wedding party, when it fell into a gorge in the Pauri district of Uttarakhand state Tuesday night.

State police and emergency response forces worked with locals on Tuesday evening to rescue 21 people at the crash site, police chief Ashok Kumar tweeted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said all possible assistance will be given to those affected and rescue operations are still underway.

“My thoughts are with the bereaved families at this tragic hour. I hope those who have been injured recover as soon as possible,” he tweeted on Wednesday.

Fatal traffic accidents are common in India due to reckless driving, poorly maintained roads and outdated vehicles. More than 110,000 people are killed in road accidents across India every year, according to police.

PART: