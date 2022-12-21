Bus driver shortage one of several in Glens Falls

GLENS FALLS, NY (NEWS10) — Last week, some bus lines to and from Glens Falls had to be suspended as a few drivers left their positions. One retired and the other contracted COVID-19 and is unable to work.

Meanwhile, the routes to Hudson Falls, Fort Edward and along Glen Street only run half as often during the week. Routes 4, 11 and 12 have shifted to less frequent service, with some buses coming once an hour instead of twice. Despite no shortage of employment issues in recent years, this is the first time Greater Glens Falls Transit has had to suspend one of its buses.

“In recent summers, the CDTA has been able to loan us bus drivers, including for the trolley that runs to Lake George in the summer,” Bill Collins, mayor of Glens Falls, said Wednesday. “We have been extremely lucky and blessed not to have to restrict or cancel any routes until this week.”

The employment problem existed in Glens Falls before the pandemic — and it hasn’t just affected the city’s bus system. Glens Falls has also experienced a significant shortage of firefighters, with at least five vacancies currently available. Likewise, the Glens Falls Police Department has four openings of its own.

Lehigh will lay off Glens Falls employees in April



Even beaches have been affected. The city has a shortage of lifeguards, a struggle that eased last summer when Haviland Cove Beach was forced to close due to lowering water levels to facilitate dam work along the Hudson River. However, the shortage will return next summer, unless the city can interest more people.

Collins believes community members are becoming more selective in where they work. In some cases, openings arise when old employees retire and new blood isn’t interested in leaving. The GGFT trolley service to Lake George has traditionally employed semi-retired school bus drivers, who have had to step back or help children and grandchildren for health reasons as the pandemic has changed working conditions for many.

Student singer brings music to Glens Falls community



One way to attract more workers is to raise wages for the vacancies that are open – but that means doing it for many people at once. The Glens Falls bus drivers, DPW, police and fire department are all part of unions, demanding pay raises for everyone at once. If everyone’s wages at the GGFT were raised by even a few dollars, it would multiply over hours and employees into tens of thousands of additional costs that Glens Falls cannot currently afford.

“Offering higher pay is just not an option for these jobs. All we can do is keep posting and posting and posting,” Collins said.

In the meantime, bus lines 4, 11 and 12 are not completely out of use. Route 4, which runs between Glens Falls, Hudson Falls and Fort Edward, runs on the hour instead of the half hour. Routes 11 and 12, which cover the ends of Glen Street, have lost some of their times, but can still be caught a few times a day. All three are fully operational over the weekend, and Route 19 has been rerouted to visit Upper Glen Street.

Consignment shop another new item in South Street’s growing closet



Mayor Collins says the city has heard no complaints about the change of residents. They would like the service to return to normal, but in the meantime do what they have to do.

“I think the people who use the bus system are much more aware and less confused than the mayor. They know because they drive it and they hear about the changes when they get on.”