Bus carrying dozens of migrants from Nicaragua arrives outside VP Kamala Harris’ DC residence

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A bus carrying dozens of migrants from Nicaragua arrived outside the residence of Vice President Kamala Harris at the Naval Observatory in Washington DC overnight.

According to NBC News reporter Gary Grumbach, the bus came from Texas. Footage filmed at the scene showed men, women and young children climbing down the carriage steps with their belongings.

They were then shown boarding white vans for the next leg of their journey.

Grumbach wrote on Twitter that the migrants were immediately picked up by volunteers from the humanitarian non-profit organization SAMU First Response, who saw the needs of the people before helping them to their next destination.

A bus carrying dozens of migrants from Nicaragua has arrived outside Vice President Kamala Harris’ residents at the Naval Observatory in Washington DC. Pictured: A sampling of footage captured by NBC News reporter Gary Grumbach showing migrants arriving

Pictured: Migrants board a white van after arriving at Vice President Kamala Harris’ residents at the Naval Observatory in Washington DC

‘The migrants who arrived today were immediately taken care of by volunteers from SAMU first responsewho mapped out their needs and travel plans before loading them into vans en route to their organization’s deferment to help them plan their next steps,” he said.

In the NBC reporter’s clip, a volunteer can be seen at the foot of the stairs leading to the bus, directing the migrants as they arrive at night.

Some can be seen wrapped in blankets as they disembark, leading their children by the hand, while carrying stuffed animals and their limited possessions.

The arrival comes after governors of Texas and Arizona, among others, sent thousands of migrants to the East Coast in recent months.

That’s the governor of Texas websiteGov. Greg Abbott has sent more than 8,400 migrants to Washington DC since April, and another 5,000 to New York and Chicago — many of whom have ended up in homeless shelters or on the streets.

A bus carrying dozens of migrants from Nicaragua has arrived outside Vice President Kamala Harris’ residents at the Naval Observatory in Washington DC. Pictured: The official residence of the Vice President of the United States on the grounds of the US Naval Observatory in Washington (file photo)

Last night’s arrival is not the first time a bus has dropped off migrants outside the Vice President’s official residence at the Naval Observatory.

In October, the buses from Texas dropped off migrants outside – one carrying at least 50 men, women and children from Venezuela.

Migrant buses arrived without warning in America’s liberal strongholds earlier this year, with Abbott and Florida governor and 2024 presidential hopeful Ron DeSantis using the tactic to draw attention to what they believe is border policy failure.

De Santis imitated Abbott’s buses by chartering two planes carrying about 50 migrants from San Antonio to Martha’s Vineyard.

Authorities in the so-called sanctuary cities rushed to provide support for those who arrived, and Democratic governors took down Abbott and De Santis — arguing that the pair used vulnerable people in their political stunts.

Migrants who were on the planes sent to Martha’s Vineyard have filed a class action lawsuit against De Santis, while California Governor Gavin Newsom has called on the Justice Department to investigate.