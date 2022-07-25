Burnley want Forest to pay Cornet’s £17.5m release clause in one go

Burnley wants Nottingham Forest to pay Maxwel Cornet’s £17.5million escape clause in one lump sum or pay more for the 25-year-old.

Everton and Fulham have previously requested loans with a fee and an option to pay around £20million next summer.

The Ivory Coast international is being chased by a number of Premier League clubs after being relegated with Burnley last season.

Nottingham Forest has rejoined Fulham and Everton in pursuit of Burnley’s Maxwel Cornet

Despite the Clarets’ relegation, Cornet impressed, scoring a total of nine goals.

Forest was expected to move to Emmanuel Dennis, the Nigerian striker who played for Watford last season after coming out of Bruges, but that transfer now appears to be off.

That has increased the chances of Cornet coming.

Should the attacker join Forest, he would join the newly promoted club this summer along with Taiwo Awoniyi, Neco Williams and Jesse Lingard.

Jesse Lingard signed for Nottingham Forest last week on a lucrative one-year deal

Forest are playing their first Premier League game since 1999 when they take the field against Newcastle United on 6 August.

Steve Cooper will be bidding to ensure Forest stay in the division this season and Cornet, if he signs up, is expected to bring some experience and quality in forward areas.

It seemed Forest had missed their chance to sign the Ivorian when he turned down suggestions that he could end up in the East Midlands.

As it is, Forest now seems like the most likely destination for the player.