Burnley launch bid to sign Jack Hendry from Bruges and agree deal with Cercle Brugge for Vitinho

Burnley have made an offer for Scottish central defender Jack Hendry in Bruges and have struck a deal with their neighbors Cercle Brugge for Brazilian right-back Vitinho.

Clarets boss Vincent Kompany, who saw many of both Bruges clubs as Anderlecht manager last season, is keen to bolster his squad after the loss of several players to top clubs since Burnley’s relegation to the championship.

After saying goodbye to James Tarkowski, Ben Mee and Nathan Collins in the middle half, Kompany hopes to lure 27-year-old Hendry to Turf Moor after an impressive campaign with the Belgian champions.

The former Celtic defender made 38 appearances in all competitions in Bruges and captained five of the first six games of the Pro League season.

Hendry has secured 17 caps for Scotland and has scored two international goals since his debut in March 2018.

Meanwhile, 23-year-old Vitinho underwent a medical on Wednesday.

Vincent Kompany faces his first real test as Burnley manager against Huddersfield on Friday

The full-back is bidding to become Burnley’s seventh permanent signing of the summer. The Clarets have also managed to lure Manchester City’s Taylor Harwood-Bellis and Chelsea’s Ian Maatsen on loan.

Burnley travel to Huddersfield on Friday for the championship as they aim to return to the Premier League immediately this campaign.

The Lancashire club have had mixed results in the pre-season, with wins against Rochdale and Shrewsbury and a 3-0 loss to Wolves.