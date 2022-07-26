Burnley have £1.5m bid for FC Antwerp winger Manuel Benson rejected

Burnley had rejected a £1.5 million offer for FC Antwerp winger Manuel Benson on Monday evening.

The 25-year-old has been earmarked as a potential replacement for Maxwel Cornet, who has been the subject of offers from Nottingham Forest, while Fulham and Everton have also bid.

Benson is valued by Antwerp at around £3million as he has a one-year contract left with an option for another year.

Burnley had rejected a £1.5million offer for FC Antwerp winger Manuel Benson on Monday

Benson became Antwerp’s record signing when he joined the club from KRC Genk in 2019 for around £3 million.

The 25-year-old’s agent has credited him for being “quick, quick, with a knack for finding the net.” He also drew similarities between Benson and Gareth Bale.

‘He [Benson] is a very technical attacking player,” said Patrick de Koster FC Inter news.

“It’s not easy to find players with similar qualities. (Benson is like) Gareth Bale – fast, fast, with a knack for finding the net. Manuel has a way of playing similar to that of the Real Madrid player.”

Benson (left) is valued at around £3million by Antwerp as he still has a one-year contract left

Nottingham Forest has rejoined Fulham and Everton in pursuit of Burnley’s Maxwel Cornet

Burnley are eager to secure Benson’s services during the summer transfer window and they think Cornet could leave Turf Moor.

The Ivory Coast international has a £17.5m release clause but Everton and Fulham have proposed loans next summer or £5million upfront with £20million.

Despite Burnley’s relegation from the top, Cornet impressed at the club, scoring nine goals over the season.

As a result, he has a host of clubs vying for his signature and could be leaving early this summer.