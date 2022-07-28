Burnley complete signing of Vitinho from Cercle Brugge and target Parma striker Yann Karamoh

Manager Vincent Kompany has made his 10th summer signing with the acquisition of Brazilian defender Vitinho from Cercle Brugge.

The Clarets have paid an undisclosed sum to bring the 23-year-old to Turf Moor and he has signed a four-year contract.

Vitinho becomes the first Brazilian to ever play for Burnley in the club’s 140-year history.

The right-back, born in Belo Horizonte, made more than 70 appearances in the Belgian First Division and was called up to Brazil’s preliminary squad for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Now Vitinho is part of Kompany’s rebuilding in Lancashire following a mass exodus this summer following the club’s relegation from the Premier League.

He told the Sky Bet Championship club’s official website: “It’s a very exciting place to be.

“The players, the manager, the coaches, the training center, it’s great for me and it will only help me get better as a player.

“I think it’s a big step for me. I can learn a lot from the players, the group and the coaches here. Everything is great here. It’s a big, big club.’

Kompany succeeded last season in Belgium at boys’ club Anderlect and has seen the Brazilian up close.

The Man City legend added: “He is a fast and strong fullback, who will come forward and defend well.”

Yann Karamoh is another name on Kompany’s shortlist and Parma’s attacker could be available

Sports post also understands that Burnley is trying to get Yann Karamoh out of Parma.

The 24-year-old former France Under-21 international has scored four Serie A goals during his career with Parma and originally with Inter Milan.

Karamoh was on loan in Turkey with Karagumruk last season.