Burning Man: Model Kelly Gale shows off painful-looking leg bruises

Victoria’s Secret model Kelly Gale has had a blast at the Burning Man festival in Black Rock Desert, Nevada for the past week.

And the 27-year-old has suffered several painful bruises on her legs as a result of long days and nights of dancing.

It seems that a week of living in the scorching desert has taken a toll on Kelly’s typically spotless body.

Kelly posted a sobering photo to Instagram of her badly bruised legs, alongside two melting-faced emojis.

Despite her injuries, the Swedish-Australian model appears to have had a blast at Burning Man, having documented her week’s activities on Instagram.

Kelly recently posted a series of photos of herself in a futuristic-inspired outfit consisting of a pleated black swimsuit and fishnet stockings.

She adorned her with elaborate gold hair extensions and a striking silver choker.

Kelly’s fans went wild with her bold appearance, with one saying she “sparkled like a diamond” and another saying she was “so stunning.”

Burning Man, a week-long festival held in Nevada’s Black Rock Desert since the early 1990s, has long been a tradition frequented by free-spirited individuals looking to relax and soak up the psychedelic atmosphere.

Kelly was joined at the festival by her actor-fiance Joel Kinnaman.

They went public with their relationship in 2019 and made their red carpet debut that same year.

The couple got engaged earlier this year.

Kelly was joined at the festival by her actor-fiance Joel Kinnaman (left)