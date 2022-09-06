Burning Man ends as traffic jams force tired partiers to wait in their cars for nearly 8 HOURS

The first Burning Man festival in three years ended on Monday – with exhausted revelers waiting eight hours to leave the site.

After six days of celebrations, the 80,000 people who had traveled to the Black Rock desert in northern Nevada left the temporary city on Monday and stood in long lines waiting to leave.

“People love to compare the #Burningman aesthetic to Mad Max… the Exodus from the camp is the most Mad Max I’ve felt all week…” tweeted one partygoer, posting a stunning photo from miles away 15-lane traffic that stretched into the desert horizon.

“5 hours in, two more till I reach the exit gate.”

On Monday, miles of traffic lines can be seen as 80,000 revelers left the Nevada desert at the end of Burning Man

Burning Man’s travelogue confirmed the long wait.

“The wait time for Exodus is currently around 8 hours,” the organizers tweeted Monday afternoon.

“Consider delaying your departure until conditions improve.

“If you must leave now, head into L Street to avoid traffic jams. Drive slowly, watch for debris on the road, follow Gate staff directions and listen to BMIR 94.5FM.’

Some reported that they had to wait up to 12 hours to get out of the camp.

“When we left at 8:38 pm last night, the estimate was 6 hours, but half of our group took 10 hours and the other half of our group took 12 hours to get to the gate,” one person tweeted Sunday .

‘Would definitely need some improvement in the exit system + estimates + communication…’

Another agreed, adding, “I had to leave Temple Burn at noon last night.”

The ‘man’ is burned on Sunday, at the end of the festival – which this year started on August 28th

A fiery octopus crawls through the desert on the last day of Burning Man

A fire-breathing dragon is seen in the desert, on the last day of Burning Man

A dancing dragon is seen on Monday, when Burning Man came to an end

Revelers are seen staging a Thunderdome-style battle on the final day of the festival

Swords and spears fly amid the ‘fight’ on the last night

The photo shows how an orchestra performs Bohemian Rhapsody on Monday

A large crowd gathered on Monday to listen to the musicians

The drama arose after the entrances and exits of the site were temporarily closed on Saturday evening due to a sandstorm that caused a ‘white out’.

Dramatic photos showed bizarrely dressed ‘Burners’ striding through the fierce sandstorm.

As the final day of the six-day event unfolded, fire-breathing rhinoceroses and octopuses were herded across the desert.

An orchestra played Bohemian Rhapsody, while some partygoers staged a Mad Max-esque fight in the Thunderdome.

On Saturday, Burning Man revelers were ravaged by a massive sandstorm, as hundreds set out early to escape the dust — while others undressed in 102F heat.

The dust storm hit just before Sunday’s main Burning Man event – where the wooden ‘man’ effigy was lit.

Burning Man’s official webcam showed dangerously low visibility, while others on social media reported that the dust was thick enough to block the sun.

The dust storm hit Nevada’s Black Rock Desert on Saturday, where Burning Man has been held since the early 1990s

A woman poses amid the dust storm – which made visibility at the festival very poor this weekend. Some festival-goers left early to avoid the storm, while others braved it and enjoyed the finale

The desert area, known as the ‘playa’ experienced ‘white-out conditions’ according to the event handle – as photos show bikes and people covered in dust

On Sunday, the last full day of Burning Man, a layer of dust covered the festival site from a dust storm that swept through

The week-long festival has long been a tradition, frequented by scantily clad individuals looking to let loose

A partial whiteout of the dust storm was seen on Saturday, with gusty winds

A temporary desert metropolis full of art and self-expression, photos show the festival under a blazing sun

Attendees braved oppressive heat, as the National Weather Service predicted daytime highs in Gerlach, the closest town to the event, to be between 100 and 105 degrees.

Photos posted by partygoers show the empty landscape covered in dust mist – as they continued to party despite the weather phenomenon.

Stopped in 2020 due to concerns over COVID, the festival made a full comeback on August 28, with nearly 80,000 flocking to the makeshift venue to celebrate the event’s triumphant return, as revelers observe the giant ‘man’ appearing at the end of the party. is lit.

Attendees braved the oppressive heat as the National Weather Service predicted daytime peaks in Gerlach, the closest town to the event, of between 100 and 105 degrees.

Organizers, meanwhile, have seen revelers hand out free coffee after a startling announcement that the cost of the drinks would be waived as Americans battle high inflation and looming economic uncertainty.

Karlie Kloss posted this photo to Instagram of herself with Kaia Gerber at Burning Man

Stopped in 2020 due to COVID concerns, the festival returned in full on August 28

This neon truck was one of many installations that stood out in the desert

Although the festival is known for its free-spirited demeanor, the desert sands forced this reveler to wear a makeshift mask

Instagram user @nasrasarra posted on September 4 at a sign amid a dust storm at Burning Man, captioning: ‘We did, we’re still alive #burningman #burningman2022’

On the program for revelers were a whole series of planned parties where so-called Burners could enjoy performances of Latin, jazz, 80s pop and disco.

For those seeking something a little more tranquil, more meditative amenities were also offered, including a hammock forest, a hypnotherapy session, and “common peppermint bomb breathing exercises.”

Burning Man also offered educational sessions on topics such as the intersection of artificial intelligence and astronomy, as well as the use of psychedelics in surgery.

New this year is a camp at The Playa called Consensual Abduction, where guests can climb down a ‘wormhole’ slide to get onto a dance floor for all-night raves.

Consent is a key theme of this year’s event, Gate reports — a crucial part given that so many of the experiences on this year’s program have to do with sex.

The event ended on Sunday with the burning of an effigy known as the Burning Man, which has served as the traditional way to close the event since the inaugural festival in 1989.