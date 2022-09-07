Burning Man 2022: Pip Edwards rocks a bikini and see-through skirt

<!–

Pip Edwards had a wild time at Burning Man 2022.

The PE Nation co-founder, 42, watched the party girl every inch in a gallery of photos from her trip to the Black Rock Desert festival in Nevada.

Pip, partying until dawn with a group of model friends, was seen cycling through the barren playground in one sun-drenched moment.

In another photo she posed at one of the many art installations.

“Pure freedom,” the mother of one captioned the photos.

Pip showed off her sensational figure in a skimpy black bikini with a net skirt and bolero vest.

The streetwear tycoon paired her barely there ensemble with black combat boots and a zebra print dust mask.

Later she changed to a day look consisting of black tights and bralette.

Pip completed this outfit with an oversized coat and cowboy sunglasses.

Burning Man is a community, art, self-expression, and self-reliance event held annually in the United States.

The Burning Man refers to the culminating ceremony: the symbolic burning of a large wooden effigy called the Man.

The festival is a favorite of models and entertainers, with Australian Victoria’s Secret star Kelly Gale a regular.

Singer Katy Perry and Google billionaires Larry Page and Sergey Brin have also reportedly attended the festival.

Pip landed in America last month and started her vacation with a hike at Runyon Canyon in Los Angeles.

She wore blue leggings and a white crop top, which she later took off to reveal a matching blue sports bra.

‘Big Blue Sky energy. Blue on Blue,” she wrote in the post.

Pip is believed to be single following her divorce from former Australian cricket captain Michael Clarke, who is now dating interior designer Jade Yarbrough.

Michael and Jade, the sister-in-law of Today show host Karl Stefanovic, recently returned from a trip to Europe together.