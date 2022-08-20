Burned-out Russian tanks on display on Kyiv streets as Putin’s invasion continues to splutter

<!–

The center of Kiev has been transformed into a huge open-air museum of burned-out and captured Russian tanks, as Putin’s invasion of Ukraine continues to sputter.

Footage surfaced on social media today of locals walking the streets of the capital, stopping to look at dozens of military vehicles in the middle of the road.

The powerful image of the rusty weapons is a damning indictment of Russia’s failure to take Kiev.

It comes as Britain this week mocked the “poor performance” of its armed forces, as data suggests more than 44,000 Kremlin soldiers have been killed and some 1,800 tanks destroyed.

A daily defense ministry intelligence report said Moscow had lost a large number of main battle tanks because they were not equipped with explosive reactive armor technology — or ERA.

“Used properly, ERA degrades the effectiveness of incoming projectiles before they hit the tank,” the report said. “This suggests that Russian forces have failed to rectify a culture of misuse of the ERA dating back to the First Chechen War in 1994.”

The report added: “It is highly probable that many Russian tank crews have not had the training to maintain ERA, leading to either poor assembly of the explosive elements or to omitting them altogether.”

British officials said “the war has seen numerous failures by Russian commanders to enforce low-level combat discipline,” adding: “The effect of these failures is likely a major factor behind the poor performance of the Russian armed forces. ‘

According to data released by the Ukrainian military, their troops killed more than 44,000 Russian soldiers and destroyed some 1,800 tanks.

Other estimates, such as that of Oryx – a military blog that tracks Russian losses since the start of the war – point to an even greater loss of equipment in Moscow.

Oryx, who is tracking losses based on visual confirmation, says more than 5,000 Russian military vehicles have been destroyed, damaged or seized by Ukrainian forces — including more than 3,000 tanks.

Moscow shamelessly expected to take Kiev within days. Instead, Putin’s forces have had to fight a protracted conflict against fierce Ukrainian resistance.

While Russia has used Soviet-era tactics and military hardware, Ukraine has deployed smaller, more mobile units – to great effect – that can attack targets and quickly withdraw from danger before the invaders can respond – preventing Ukraine’s advances and in some regions can stop push it back.

The UK has given Ukraine nearly 7,000 anti-tank missiles since Putin’s forces invaded the country on February 24, while Kiev has also made effective use of US-supplied weapons, most notably the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS). Russia has taken a series of major blows as a result of Kiev having such advanced weapons.

Dozens of videos show Ukrainian forces destroying Russian tanks and other armored vehicles, using drones to track the slow-moving hardware as they are attacked with artillery and missiles, such as the highly mobile portable Javelin missile – which foot soldiers use to launch tanks. destroy in close quarters combat.