Burmese python tries to break into Southampton home

Shocking photos capture the terrifying moment when an escaped 4.5-foot-long python tried to enter a house through an open bedroom window.

The ‘very dangerous’ snake, which weighs 6 bricks (38 kg), was spotted by neighbors as it made its way over a roof before making its way through the upstairs window.

Concerned residents inside managed to use a broomstick to fend off the albino Burmese Python and stab it back outside, before falling 20 feet onto the hood of a car below and landing with an “omnipotent thud.”

A neighbor then took care of the huge snake in her conservatory until it woke up.

A Burmese pythong, pictured, escaped from a house in Chandler’s Ford in Hampshire before attempting to break into another house through an open window

The six-stone reptile made its way in through an open window in the house near Southampton

The shocking episode took place in the early hours of a row of terraced houses in Chandler’s Ford, near Southampton, Hants.

Jenny Warwick, 62, first noticed the huge snake slithering across the roof of the houses across the street at around 5:30 am.

Ms Warwick: ‘I saw something on the roof and thought it must be a plastic tube, but then the head started to move.

“I told my husband, Steven, but he said ‘don’t be silly’.

“I have a dog called Rodney and he really barked and went crazy.

“I asked a neighbor outside if they could see anything on the roof because I didn’t have my glasses and I wasn’t sure I was seeing things.

“We realized it was definitely a snake and it was moving all over the roof trying to find a way to get down.

“My husband hates snakes and he couldn’t get to work fast enough.

“It’s not what you want to see first thing in the morning, I think it’s very irresponsible to let it go.”

The householders poked the python with a stick until it fell out the window and hit the car underneath, pictured

Passers-by were shocked by the spectacle and some even ‘grabbed their dogs’ to keep them away from the 18ft beast.

Ms Warwick, who has lived on the street for 36 years, watched as the residents of the house tried to ‘poke’ the ‘terrifying’ snake out of the window with a broomstick.

It then tumbled down the hood of a Hyundai i10 hatchback and made an ‘omnipotent thud’.

Local residents decided to knock on the door of a neighbor who used to keep snakes, assuming it could be hers.

The woman – who did not want to be mentioned by name – said, ‘I was awakened by people banging on my door talking about a snake in the way.

“It wasn’t mine, but I told them to leave it in my conservatory until he woke up.

‘It is a very dangerous snake and it is huge.

“I felt sick when my boyfriend told me he was trying to get into someone’s house.

“There could be a baby in there or something.

“I used to keep snakes and I know that when they’re hungry they can get mean.

‘I’ve been bitten by my python a few times.

“It was a big six-foot snake and must have been at least six stones.”

The woman then called the man who owned the snake who turned up and took him to his house a short distance away.

RSPCA Scientific Officer Evie Button said: ‘Snakes are excellent escape artists and will take the opportunity to make an opening in a fence door or loose lid to make a break for it.

“Last year we received over 1,200 reports of snakes, with the highest number of calls in the summer months.

‘Snakes become more active in warm weather. That’s why we urge all pet snake owners to be extra vigilant at this time of year, investing in an enclosure that is appropriate for the specific species and making sure the enclosure is kept secure – and sealed if necessary. – if there is no supervision.

“The RSPCA urges prospective owners of reptiles such as snakes to thoroughly research the needs of the specific species and what is required for the care of the animal using expert resources.

“People should only consider keeping a snake if they can ensure they can fully meet these needs.”