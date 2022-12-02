Burkina Faso’s interim leader confirms coup attempt: Local media

Captain Ibrahim Traore said those responsible have been identified, but he prefers dialogue rather than arresting them.

Burkina Faso’s interim leader, Captain Ibrahim Traore, has said he was the target of a coup attempt last week, local media reported.

The military chief confirmed that some elements of the military wanted to seize power, the reports said, and said he made the announcement at a rally in the capital Ouagadougou on Thursday.

Speculation arose last weekend after rumors circulated on social media about an attempted coup against the caretaker government.

On Sunday evening and Monday, protesters posing as Traore supporters gathered in the capital to protest the alleged coup attempt.

Traore addressed civil society organizations and religious leaders in Ouagadougou and said he knows the perpetrators but prefers dialogue rather than arresting them, local Radio Omega reported.

The president asked for everyone’s support as some “forces” try to sabotage the government’s efforts and undermine morale, he said.

“The president openly told the participants that there was an attempted coup against his government last weekend. He said he knew the perpetrators but preferred not to arrest them in favor of dialogue,” the report said, citing one participant who attended the meeting.

“The captain asked the participants to be vigilant and ready, because the road to democratic governance will not be easy.”

The president reportedly claimed that money is being distributed to influence certain elements to destabilize the government and asked those in attendance not to fall for it.

Burkina Faso has already experienced two coups this year.

In September, Traore, 34, led a group of disgruntled soldiers to depose Lt. Col. Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba, who had seized power in a January coup against the elected government of President Roch Marc Christian Kabore.

Burkina Faso, one of the poorest countries in the world, is also battling a seven-year-long armed insurgency that has swept in from neighboring Mali. Thousands of people have died, hundreds of thousands have been displaced and more than a third of the country is beyond government control.