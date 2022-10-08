Burkina Faso to pick a transitional president ahead of elections

Burkina Faso said on Saturday that a process to elect a transitional president ahead of the election would begin next week after a coup by disgruntled military officers against a ruling junta.

“With a view to the adoption of the transition charter, a national meeting will be convened on October 14-15,” said the decree signed by Burkina Faso’s new strongman, Captain Ibrahim Traore, who came to power a week ago.

Traore was named president on Wednesday after a two-day standoff with Lieutenant Colonel Paul-Henri Damiba, who seized power in January. The government of Togo confirmed on Monday that Damiba had arrived in the country after fleeing the capital Ouagadougou.

Traoré headed a core of disgruntled junior officers – but a few days later there were rumors of discussions among some other army generals over a possible replacement for him.

Protesters gathered in Burkina Faso’s capital on Thursday to show their support for Traoré amid rumors of internal divisions in the military. After an hour of protests, a soldier tried to calm the crowd, and the new government denied rumors of a split.

“Information circulating on social networks about the general assembly since this morning … is unfounded,” said a statement from the Ministry of Communications.

Since last Friday’s coup and the turbulent weekend that followed, calm has generally returned to the streets of Ouagadougou.

Traore graduated as an officer from Burkina Faso’s Georges Namonao Military School – a second-rate institution compared to the prestigious Kadiogo Military Academy of which Damiba and others in the elite are alumni.

Coups help jihadists

Some of the protesters waved Russian flags this week – suggesting that Burkina’s new leader could follow other fragile regimes in francophone Africa in forging close ties with Moscow at the expense of relations with France.

But some analysts say the big winners of coups in the Sahel are the jihadists seeking to seize power in the region.

The arid, largely poverty-stricken Sahel has been ravaged by jihadist violence since 2012, and some countries are increasingly turning to Moscow to help fight the uprisings.

Analyst Yvan Guichaoua said this latest coup would only serve the interests of jihadists.

“The big winners are not the Russians or the French, but GSIM and IS,” Guichaou said, referring to the al-Qaeda-affiliated Islam and Muslims support group and the local branch of the Islamic State group.

“What a disaster,” said Guichaoun, an expert at the Brussels School of International Studies.

Coup organizers in the Sahel typically promise improved security, but a coup in itself can be destabilizing for a country and its governance structure.

A putsch “typically destabilizes the army structure and divides members of the army into supporters and opponents of the coup,” said Djallil Lounnas of Morocco’s Al Akhawayn University.

“It means instability, division and purges.”

(FRANCE 24 with AFP)