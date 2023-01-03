Burkina Faso rights group alleges 28 dead in ethnic killings

OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso (AP) — Voluntary militias supporting Burkina Faso’s military have killed dozens of Fulani ethnic group civilians, including children, in the west of the troubled country, a local human rights organization charged Tuesday.

The military supporters killed nearly 30 civilians last week in the town of Nouna, a predominantly Fulani and Muslim community, according to Daouda Diallo, executive secretary of the civilian group, the Collective Against Impunity and Stigmatization of Communities. The Fulani people of Burkina Faso are increasingly being targeted by the military and local defense militias, as they are suspected of supporting the West African country’s Islamist extremist rebels, who have been ravaging the country for years.

“They (supporting militias) essentially targeted resourceful or influential people and the able-bodied members of the community, resulting in the loss of many lives,” Diallo said. The killings in Nouna were revenge attacks by volunteer fighters after jihadists attacked their headquarters, he said.

The Burkina Faso government said it has launched an investigation into the murder of at least 28 people. In a statement on Monday, Armel Sama Burkina Faso’s prosecutor called on the population to remain calm during the investigation and said the government would arrest the perpetrators who committed acts of “unprecedented gravity”.

Extremist groups linked to Al Qaeda and the Islamic State group have killed thousands of people and displaced nearly 2 million people in Burkina Faso over the past seven years. Lack of confidence in the government’s ability to stem extremist violence led to two coups in Burkina Faso last year.

Violence against the Fulani people has increased since the country’s new junta leader, Captain Ibrahim Traore, took power in September, human rights groups claim. Between October and January, Diallo’s group documented nearly 250 cases of extrajudicial killings compared to 95 in the previous four months, Diallo said.

There were more initiatives for dialogue between communities and the jihadists under the rule of the previous junta leader, Colonel Paul Henri Sandaogo Damiba, which may have resulted in fewer killings, he said.

In an effort to stem jihadist violence, the government has recruited tens of thousands of civilian volunteers to fight alongside the military. Both groups have been accused by human rights groups of committing atrocities against civilians. Many members of the Fulani community say they fear the jihadists as much as they fear the volunteer militias.

The Burkina Faso government did not immediately respond to questions about the alleged abuses. In his New Year’s address to the nation, Traore thanked the volunteer fighters for their patriotism.

But everywhere in Burkina Faso, residents claim that the volunteers are rounding up and killing civilians.

In December, seven volunteers abducted a father and son from their store in the Center North town of Kongoussi, Yacouba Diallo, a resident who said he witnessed their abduction, told The Associated Press by telephone. The men were found dead in the woods two days later, the father shot twice in the body and the son butchered with a knife, Diallo said.

As jihadist violence escalates, conflict analysts warn that the number of killings will rise.

“I think we are currently seeing a grim turn in the crisis in Burkina Faso as there has clearly been an increase in extrajudicial killings in recent weeks and the events in Nouna are the pinnacle of this trend,” said Heni Nsaibia, a senior researcher . at the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project.

“There is an imminent risk of further mass atrocities in the near future, possibly committed by any of the parties involved in the conflict,” he said.

___

Mednick reported from Dakar, Senegal