Burkina ex-leader Compaoré apologises to family of slain revolutionary icon Sankara

Former Burkina Faso president Blaise Compaoré, who was sentenced to life in absentia for the murder of revolutionary icon Thomas Sankara in 1987, apologized to the ex-leader’s family on Tuesday.

“I ask the Burkinabe people’s forgiveness for any acts I may have committed during my tenure, especially the family of my brother and friend Thomas Sankara,” he said in a message read by government spokesman Lionel Bilgo.

Compaoré seized power in the West African nation in a 1987 coup that overthrew and killed the serving leader Sankara.

A court in Burkina handed him life in absentia in April for his role in the murder.

“I take responsibility for, and deeply regret, all the suffering and tragedies that all the victims have experienced during my term as leader of the country and ask their families to forgive me,” he added. up.

Compaoré, 71, has lived in exile in neighboring Côte d’Ivoire since he was ousted from power in 2014 amid mass protests.

He returned to Burkina Faso for several days this month, without undergoing arrest, after the country’s military leader, Lieutenant Colonel Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba, invited him in the name of “national reconciliation”.

The visit sparked outrage among civil society groups and political parties, who said uniting the nation should not come with immunity from punishment.

Compaoré expressed his “deep gratitude” to the military-dominated transitional government of Burkina Faso.

He called on his compatriots to join “a holy union, tolerance, moderation, but above all forgiveness so that the national interest prevails”.

Sankara, a fervent Marxist-Leninist who criticized the West for neo-colonialism and hypocrisy, was shot by an assassination squad on October 15, 1987, just over four years after taking power as an army captain aged just 33 years.

Damiba took power in a January coup that ousted former President Roch Marc Christian Kaboré amid widespread anger over the government’s failure to confront a bloody jihadist insurgency that spread from neighboring Mali in 2015.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP)