Burglars arrested after they call 911 to get help moving stuff

POINCIANA, Florida — Two people in Florida have been arrested after one of them called 911 to get help moving their belongings from a home they were breaking into, authorities said.

Deputies responded to a home Saturday after a 911 call was made, but no one spoke, the Polk County Police Department said. At the house, deputies concluded that no one lived there, but they found a male suspect and his girlfriend in the house after entering the house through an unlocked door.

Deputies were looking for the male suspect after identifying him on security video as a burglar at a Dollar General store in Poinciana, Florida, where several items were stolen earlier in the day, the sheriff’s office said in a statement. Poinciana is about 34 miles south of Orlando.

