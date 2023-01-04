Burglars arrested after they call 911 to get help moving stuff

POINCIANA, Florida — Two people in Florida have been arrested after one of them called 911 to get help moving their belongings from a home they were breaking into, authorities said.

Deputies responded to a home Saturday after a 911 call was made, but no one spoke, the Polk County Police Department said. At the house, deputies concluded that no one lived there, but they found a male suspect and his girlfriend in the house after entering the house through an unlocked door.

Deputies were looking for the male suspect after identifying him on security video as a burglar at a Dollar General store in Poinciana, Florida, where several items were stolen earlier in the day, the sheriff’s office said in a statement. Poinciana is about 34 miles south of Orlando.

While speaking to deputies, the female suspect told them she had called 911 to have law enforcement officers help move their belongings from the home they were breaking into. They also wanted a ride to the airport so they could spend the weekend in New York, the sheriff’s office said.

“Deputies DID help them with their belongings and DID give them a ride, but it wasn’t to the airport…it was to the Polk Pokey,” the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post. “And they are welcome to stay there all weekend. The Polk Pokey is much better than New York anyway.”

The male suspect was suspected of burglary and theft in connection with the store and also of breaking into a home. The female suspect is suspected of burglary in a home, according to the public prosecutor’s office.