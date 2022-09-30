Burger Urge ordered to pay $5,421 after sacking Dubbo employee for missing one shift

A burger franchise has been ordered to pay a former employee $5,421 in compensation after he was fired for sending an ‘inappropriate’ message and missing a shift.

Brisbane franchise Burger Urge fired part-time employee Cullam Silby from its Dubbo store in regional NSW for “gross misconduct” – five days after he missed his shift on May 5.

Bosses were alerted to Mr Silby’s absence via a Facebook message in which he asked other staff to ‘change shifts’ while he made a police report for his stolen bike.

On September 14, Fair Work Commissioner Chris Simpson found that Silby had been dismissed and had not engaged in gross misconduct – which is limited to offenses such as theft, fraud, assault and threatening or abusive behaviour.

The Fair Work Commission ruled in favor of Cullam Silby (pictured) for missing a shift

Bosses at Burger Urge were alerted to his absence via a Facebook message in which he asked other staff to ‘change shifts’ while he lodged a police report for his stolen bike

Burger Urge Pty Ltd was ordered to pay the former worker $5,421 in compensation despite accepting Mr Silby’s move to notify his bosses ‘was inappropriate’.

During a telephone hearing, Mr Silby gave oral evidence to explain that his scooter, which was his primary form of transport, had been stolen.

Sir. Silby said he called the store in May to tell bosses about his absence — a claim denied by the commissioner — and sent a Facebook group message at 4:26 a.m., 7.5 hours before his scheduled shift.

‘Hi, I know it’s early, if anyone with eod (end of day) access can do my closing, I’m going to sort this out with my bike at the police tomorrow and don’t know how it’s going to go. ‘ wrote Mr. Silby.

“I’m happy to trade guards with you and or otherwise to help you out.”

Sir. Silby said employees regularly used the Facebook message group to, among other things, find cover for shifts they would not be able to fill.

However, Chief People Officer at Burger Urge Matthew Bryant claimed the Facebook message group had ‘no official status’ and was not supported or encouraged by the business, with staff trained in authorized communication processes.

Sir. Bryant proved that Mr Silby, as a team leader, knew the correct process and had used inappropriate language during a conversation about the lost shift.

This is the message Mr Silby sent to his colleagues who offered to swap shifts which led to his sacking

Burger Urge Pty Ltd claimed Mr Silby was involved in “gross misconduct” and subsequently sacked him from their regional NSW Dubbo store (pictured)

The discussion reportedly became heated when Mr Silby called the conversation ‘BS [bulls***]’ with Mr Bryant deciding to terminate his contract without notice to attend a meeting.

The compensation paid by Burger Urge corresponds to seven weeks’ salary.

The franchise employs around 800 people across Australia and, according to its website, has 27 stores nationwide.

Daily Mail Australia has contacted Burger Urge and Mr Silby, who is now employed by rival fast food outlet Carl’s Jr, for comment.