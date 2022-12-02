Bureaucratic boonanza: NSW public sector executives were paid $1Billion per year

“I want the best and brightest to be attracted to NSW public service,” he said. “This administration is making more reforms than at any time in the history of our state, and that requires the best services for our people.” Perrottet said NSW had an $112 billion infrastructure pipeline. “Your alternative is you don’t get the best teams and you don’t get the best infrastructure,” he said. High paid senior executives: Sydney Metro boss Peter Regan, NSW Police Commissioner Karen Webb and Venues NSW CEO Kerrie Mather. Credit:Steven Siewert, Kate Geraghty, Edwina Pickles The skyrocketing wages come as the state government has gone to war with nurses, teachers and railroad workers over the decade-old public sector pay cap, which limited them to a 3 percent pay rise a year despite inflation exceeding 7 percent a year . cent. Troy Wright, deputy general secretary of the NSW Public Service Association, said the numbers are hard for members to swallow.

“It seems like there’s always money available for those at the top, but the closet is always bare when the average person asks for it,” he said. Loading Sydney Metro now has 182 “band 1” senior executives who earn an average of $252,052 per year and 47 band 2 executives who earn $351,591. It has a further 852 employees, of which 623 are classified staff and 229 are senior managers. Senior executive compensation accounted for 33.6 percent of all employee expenses last year, down from 35 percent in 2020-21. In a statement, Sydney Metro said it had an appropriate level of senior management expertise to manage its $60 billion rail program. “The nature of managing these projects requires a number of specialist roles for a short period of time while the projects are being built, which are then reduced as the projects go into operation.”

At the Greater Cities Commission, senior executive pay rose from 22 percent of staff costs to 35 percent, including $578,000 for then-CEO Elizabeth Mildwater — who has since been promoted to Secretary of the Department of Enterprise, Investment and Trade. Loading The GCC also paid seven “band 2” senior executives an average salary of $388,680 and 18 band 1 executives an average of $239,650. The government’s little-known but controversial Transport Asset Holding Entity, which manages $20 billion in assets, paid CEO Benedicte Colin $589,375 — while another eight band 2 executives took home an average of $360,000. Executive compensation accounted for 69 percent of TAHE’s total personnel costs. “Consistent with the rise of the company, the most senior positions within the organization hold the longest tenure and as such represent a higher percentage of costs,” the agency said in its annual report.