Buoy band on the crest of a wave: KATE MUIR reviews Fisherman’s Friends – One And All 

Fisherman’s Friends: One And All (12A, 112 min.)

Verdict: Sentimental sing-along by the sea

Rating:

I came by (15, 109 minutes)

Verdict: Half-baked horror

Rating:

Fisherman’s Friends: One And All brings the old-fashioned back to Cornwall in an enjoyable film full of sea shanties, based on the true story of a group of folk singers.

The first musical comedy in 2019 featured the Fisherman’s Friends’ journey from their hometown of Port Isaac to the top ten of international fame. This second episode is less about ‘how-ray and up she rises’ and more about ‘what shall we do with the drunken sailor?’

That’s James Purefoy, again playing Jim, the gruff, charismatic leader of the singers. Jim regularly drowns his sorrows, traumatized by the death of his lobster-fisher father Jago (David Hayman), who formed the original band.

The rest of the fishermen also struggle with fame on tour. We see a heady night at the Grimsby Docks Social Club where one of the older singers asks a female journalist if she likes ‘meat in her pie’ and gets a glass of wine in his face.

Meanwhile, Rowan (Sam Swainsbury), the handsome married village bartender, is nearly choked to death by ladies in pink on a northern bachelorette party.

It’s all boisterous entertainment and the soundtrack also milks the traditional songs for emotional strength as Jim and Rowan battle their demons

The boys return to Cornwall hungover and embarrassed, and as Jim’s mother (Maggie Steed) puts it, ‘I’ve made dressed crabs look more alive.’

For example, the oldest and most politically incorrect ‘fascia band’ in the charts gets into trouble and is sent by their record company for ‘media training’ before the launch of their second album. Much fun is made of the contrast between underground and retro when the music managers come from London.

A search is also underway for a new band member – who, to Jim’s horror, turns out to be more of a farmer than a fisherman.

It’s all boisterous entertainment, and the soundtrack milks the traditional songs for emotional power, as Jim and Rowan battle their demons – and have to dress up as giant fish fingers for an advertisement. Will the band ever get back on track?

From a silly beginning, the story finds surprising emotional depth with Jim’s struggles with alcohol, grief and commercial exploitation. He meets another singer who shows up at his mother’s B&B, a mysterious Irish woman named Aubrey (Imelda May), who is also on the run from her past.

No spoilers here, but they do spar over some scones and clotted cream, with Jim revealing that in Cornwall the strawberry jam goes on the scone first, followed by a dollop of cream (in Devon it’s the opposite, apparently).

The biggest character on screen is, of course, Cornwall itself, with breathtaking photos of cliffs over the turquoise sea and the charming corners of Port Isaac.

The chorus sings: ‘For this is my Eden, and I am not alone/ For this is my Cornwall and this is my home.’ Surely there must be a karaoke version of the film in the works?

There couldn’t be a greater contrast with I came by, a grim urban tale of radical graffiti artists tagging the homes of the wealthy in London. They meet their match in the form of a distinguished judge, played by Hugh Bonneville.

Bonneville’s character, Sir Hector Blake, is slimmer and meaner than Lord Grantham in Downton Abbey and makes your skin crawl as he appears to be tending a young male asylum seeker with the offer of a G&T in his beautiful home.

I Came By is a grim urban tale of radical graffiti artists tagging the homes of the wealthy in London. Pictured: Kelly Macdonald as Liz in I Came By

The graffiti artists are Toby (George MacKay) and his friend Jay (Percelle Ascott), and their invasion of the judge’s house plunges them into an underworld of perversion and privilege.

Unfortunately, the script taps into every cliché and it wasn’t hard to guess the next line every time. The slang is also unconvincing (“You know da feds have me on their radar and I need to get back in da pen,” Jay says at one point).

Kelly Macdonald does her best, as always, as Liz, Toby’s mother, is sick with worry over his erratic behavior; and Bonneville is clearly enjoying his walk on the dark side.

The film is co-written and directed by British-Iranian Babak Anvari, whose previous films have gone for the gruesome, but I Came By seems to have been sanitized for his Netflix audience.

All the chain sawing and clubbing is off-screen, and the most dangerous weapon we see is a cricket bat. This is a horror movie where the horror is gone.

Fisherman’s Friends: One And All hits theaters today. I Came By is now running in some cinemas and from August 31 on Netflix.

Well, I guess that’s one way to retake your exams…

My old school (15, 115min)

Rating:

My Old School is a mind-boggling cheat story, as amusing as it is barely imaginable.

The documentary, now in theaters, examines how a 30-year-old man, Brandon Lee, pretended to be a 17-year-old schoolboy and returned to take his senior exams at the Bearsden Academy in Glasgow.

The news story was in 1993, but now director Jono McLeod, who was one of Lee’s 16-year-old classmates at the time, gives the inside.

McLeod interviews his old friends, now middle-aged and full of dry humor, about how she and the teachers were cheated. However, no one seems to hold a grudge against the geeky, swotty Lee.

Impostor: Alan Cumming as MacKinnon

Using animated sequences to transport us, Simpsons-style, back to the classroom of the 1990s, the film also features actor Alan Cumming the voice of Lee’s real words from a recent interview (Lee refused to have his face on screen , which makes you wonder: where is he now?).

The film has more twists and turns, but after earning five A-grade Highers and playing the romantic lead in the school musical (South Pacific), Lee went to study medicine in Dundee, where his double life was revealed by a newspaper.

His real name was Brian MacKinnon. In the words of Mr. Gunn, the physics teacher, “He wasn’t quite the fresh kid we thought.”

There’s also a fictional cheater story in theaters this week:

Orphan: First Kill (15.99min)

Rating:

Be: first kill stars Isabelle Fuhrman as nine-year-old Esther, reunited with her loving American family after disappearing for four years.

But what the public immediately knows is that Esther is in fact a 31-year-old Estonian psychopath with a form of dwarfism that allows her to pretend to be a child.

Orphan: First Kill stars Isabelle Fuhrman (pictured) as nine-year-old Esther, reunited with her loving American family after disappearing for four years

This makes the whole horror movie unintentionally hilarious, with the added joy of a crazy performance by Julia Stiles.

If you fancy a nostalgic Trekkiefest, the 1979 blockbuster Star Trek: The Motion Picture will be re-released in theaters starting today.

It moves at an icy pace, the special effects are Lego-esque and the costumes are reminiscent of large beige Babygros.

But on the bright side, the original TV cast is back: William Shatner as Captain Kirk, Leonard Nimoy as Spock, and Nichelle Nichols as Lieutenant Uhura. A guilty pleasure.