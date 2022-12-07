Bunnings Warehouse is now selling Christmas meerkat statues

A customer is mortified after buying a ‘terrifying’ festive glow-in-the-dark garden statue from Bunnings Warehouse.

Chantelle, of Western Australia, bought the $49 Christmas meerkat statue, complete with solar-powered LED lights in the eyes and nose.

But overnight, she was terrified of what the product really looked like and shared images to the Bunnings Mums Australia Facebook group with a funny caption.

“I thought it would be cute…. damn Bunnings got me dirty,” she wrote, and the photo shows just how terrifying the ornament looks at night.

The $49 Christmas stick figurine from Bunnings Warehouse has left one customer mortified. Chantelle, from Western Australia, bought the product designed with solar-powered LED lights in the eyes and nose

But overnight she was terrified of what the product really looked like and shared images with the Bunnings Mums Australia Facebook group. “I thought it would be cute…. damn Bunnings got me dirty,” she wrote (Photo: The meerkat at night)

Other members of the Facebook group quickly flocked to the comments, sharing their amusement at the situation.

“I looked at it and wondered why there wasn’t one, now I know why,” one woman wrote with two laughing emojis.

‘That’s so funny. I want a whole yard of these staring into the souls of passersby,” said another.

A third added, “Oh god they got you dirty. I looked at it and told my partner how cute it would look in my garden. This established that it was a lie.”

In the comments, Chantelle added: “It looks cute when it’s not nighttime, maybe I just don’t let it charge.”

Others described the animal ornament as “so creepy,” but it could work well to “keep possums away.”

Earlier this year, for Halloween, Bunnings released a 24-inch Grim Reaper and a witch meerkat for $39 instead of $60, which are also designed with the same LED feature.

Bunnings also released an Aussie meerkat (pictured) with ‘creepy’ LED lights for eyes

Bunnings released the images after Woolworths first started selling similar meerkat designs in 2020.

The animal ornaments, available for just $10 at Woolworths when in stock, are one of the most popular items in the supermarket.

However, they are more than double the size and price at Bunnings.

Earlier this year, Bunnings released a 24-inch Grim Reaper and a witch meerkat for $39 instead of $60 for Halloween

Bunnings released the footage after Woolworths first released similar meerkat designs in 2020

Not only are the Bunnings meerkats 15 inches taller than the Woolworths statues, they also have solar-powered LED light-up eyes.

As Halloween approaches, the adorable witch and grim reaper are on sale in stores and online.

A Queensland customer said they were “literally jumping up and down” with excitement after scoring two for $15 each in a message to Markdown Addicts Australia.

The bargain hunter saw the popular meerkats discounted to $30 at her local Bunnings in Noosaville.

A staff member’s price matched the footage after she showed them a photo she’d seen online of the footage retailing for $15 at another store.

However, many in the comments pointed out that not all Bunnings locations price-match clearance items as they vary from store to store.

“Bunnings don’t have to have a price comparison — and they usually don’t — so don’t be surprised if they don’t.” Each store has different prices based on how much they have in store, how much space they have and how quickly they want to get rid of it,” one member warned.

A Queensland customer ‘jumped’ for joy after a Bunnings worker’s price matched the meerkats and she got them for $15 each

There’s a Christmas onesie meerkat statue and an Aussie themed meerkat complete with board shorts, thongs and barbecue tongs with a sausage both for $99

“I just got a really nice lady who also wanted to get rid of it. She asked if I wanted more than two when we paid, she was great,” the customer explained.

The meerkat ornament dressed as the Grim Reaper is still available in stores and online, but the witch is sold out everywhere.

Those missing the Halloween meerkats might be lucky enough to get their hands on the two other designs Bunnings has in stock.

For the holiday season, there’s a onesie meerkat image of a Christmas reindeer with glowing eyes and red nose, as well as an Aussie-themed meerkat complete with board shorts, flip flops, and BBQ tongs with a sausage both for $99.

Dozens of designs are available in the smaller meerkat garden stocks at Woolworths from anywhere from $2.50 to $20.

The cult collectibles were re-released by the supermarket giant last month as it predicted around 150,000 would be sold.

There are 45 characters available to choose from, including meerkats dressed as a surf rescuer, pilot, wizard, beach dancer, singer and more.

Last year, Woolworths revealed that a staggering 60,000 meerkats had been sold in less than a month.

Customers showed their impressive collections on social media after purchasing almost the entire range.

Mum-of-two foodie Mumma Ren shared the news on Facebook and others were eager to rush to the supermarket (Photo: Customer’s collection of meerkats)

‘The meerkats are BACK at Woolworths. I’m sure more designs will be released,” she wrote online, posting images of the new statues (Photo: 2020 meerkat statues)

The supermarket also sells an assortment of more than 48 native wildlife items, with 50p from each sale set going to help native Australian wildlife through the Woolworths and WIRES Food for Wildlife Programme.

Last month, shoppers noticed a select number of new meerkats being released in stores.

Mum-of-two Foodie Mumma Ren shared the news on Facebook and others were eager to run to the supermarket.

‘The meerkats are BACK at Woolworths. I’m sure more designs will appear,” she wrote online, posting images of the new statues.

“I want them for the house!” one person wrote, another added, “So cute.”

Last year’s characters included Olympians, fairies, brides and grooms, as well as $20 solar-lit meerkats and $5 DIY meerkat paint kits

Other previous characters included the meerkat princess, firefighter, bride, soldier, witch and hero as the meerkats are designed to wear outfits

In the comments, one fan admitted that she has bought 157 of the meerkats so far and is eager to expand the collection.

Customers can’t get enough of the cult purchases, as they are deemed “cute” and “adorable.”

In 2021, Olympians, fairies, brides and grooms, and solar-lit meerkats for $20 and $5 included DIY meerkat painting kits.

The store had doubled its order in 2020, but still managed to sell the equivalent of 2019 stock in the first week as customers bought meerkats in record numbers.

Woolworths CEO previously revealed that as many as 60,000 meerkats (pictured) had been sold in less than a month

The quirky garden ornaments (pictured) attracted a cult following after their launch in 2020

James Hepworth, general manager of Woolworths for daily needs, previously said the supermarket was “thrilled” about the restocking after the images enjoyed such “huge popularity” last time.

“Customers exceeded our expectations for demand last year with these meerkats, and this year they will find a range of new and quirky designs and personalities as a way to get families out of the house and into the garden,” he said.

Demand for gardening and DIY products has skyrocketed since the start of the pandemic in early 2020 as people spend more and more time at home.

Several happy customers shared images of the meerkats on Facebook after first purchasing the product from the store.

“How cute are these meerkat statues currently in Woolworths, loads of different ones,” said one woman.

‘They are so cute!’ said another, and a third added, “I have to go get some!”