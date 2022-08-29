Bunnings Warehouse: Chantel Mila reveals secret to sparkling clean windows

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A cleaning queen has shared the ultimate secret to sparkling windows — and it lasts for months.

Chantel Mila, from Melbourne, can be seen in a Bunnings video presentation of the correct way to clean glass windows.

In the clip, she makes a mixture with 4 cups of water, 2 cups of cleaning vinegar, and ½ cup of dish soap.

Scroll down for video

Bunnings recommends making a mixture with 4 cups of water, 2 cups of Glitz Green Cleaning Vinegar ($2.99) and ½ cup of Glitz dish soap ($9.99) for the cleaning solution

Chantel Mila, from Melbourne, is featured in a Bunnings video showing the proper way to clean glass windows

Chantel uses the Glitz Green Cleaning Vinegar ($2.99) and Dishwashing Liquid ($9.99) for the cleaning solution.

“This solution is powerful at removing dirt and debris from windows,” she said in the video.

The mother of two also advised using a squeegee to reveal the shine after washing the windows.

Chantel uses the Glitz Green cleaning vinegar ($2.99) and dish soap ($9.99) for the cleaning solution

Bunnings proposes a slightly modified indoor cleaning solution, and Chantel in turn mixed one part cleaning vinegar with one part water for the interior of houses.

Bunnings proposes a slightly modified indoor cleaning solution and Chantel in turn mixes one part cleaning vinegar with one part water for the interior of houses.

Chantel then polishes each window with a microfibre cloth for optimal results.

“A bonus tip is to apply a water repellent to keep water stains and dirt away for months,” Bunnings revealed.

The water repellent that Chantel uses is The Architects Choice EnduroShield Premium Glass Cleaner Kit ($95).

‘A bonus tip is to apply a water repellent to keep water stains and dirt away for months,’ revealed Bunnings

Thousands have thanked Bunnings and Chantel for the excellent DIY cleaning solution.

‘Tree! This is exactly the cleaning secret I’ve been waiting for,” said one woman.

Another added: ‘Thank you so much for this – I can’t wait to get my windows cleaned!’