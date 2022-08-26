Bunnings recall for Mill Electrical Convection Panel Heater Models AU SG2000LED and AU SG2000LED BK.
Warning of a warmer winter as Bunning issues an urgent recall over a potentially deadly device – here’s what you need to know
- Mill Electric Convection Panel Heater Models Recalled by Bunnings
- The specific models it applies to are AU SG2000LED and AU SG2000LED BK
- For units sold between July 5, 2021 and July 20, 2022 at Bunnings Stores
- Bunnings has said that the power cord is insufficiently anchored to the device
- If pulled, it may detach from the device or come loose
- Poses a risk of fire or electric shock, can cause serious injury or even death
- Consumers who return the product to a Bunnings store will receive a full refund
<!–
<!–
<!– <!–
<!–
<!–
<!–
Bunnings has issued an urgent recall for one of their winter heaters, which could prove fatal if it fails in a family home.
The defective item is the Mill Electric Convection Panel Heater, models AU SG2000LED and AU SG2000LED BK.
The recall applies to units sold in Bunnings stores between July 5, 2021 and July 20, 2022.
Mill Electric Convection Panel Heater Models: AU SG2000LED and AU SG2000LED BK have been recalled by Bunnings over concerns it poses a risk of fire or electric shock, which could cause serious injury or even death
The power cord on these models of the Mill Electric Convection Panel Heater (shown) is inadequately anchored to the appliance and if pulled, it could become detached from the appliance or dislodge
Bunnings has said that the power cord is not sufficiently anchored to the device and that if pulled, it could become detached from the device or come loose.
For residents currently in possession of one of these models, it poses a risk of fire or electric shock, which could result in serious injury or even death.
Consumers should immediately stop using the product and unplug the power cord.
Return the product to a Bunnings store for a full refund.
For more information, please contact Arlec Australia Pty Ltd by phone at: 03 9982 5111 or email custservice@arlec.com.au.
Consumers who return the product to a Bunnings store will receive a full refund