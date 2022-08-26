Bunnings recall for Mill Electrical Convection Panel Heater Models AU SG2000LED and AU SG2000LED BK.

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Bunnings has issued an urgent recall for one of their winter heaters, which could prove fatal if it fails in a family home.

The defective item is the Mill Electric Convection Panel Heater, models AU SG2000LED and AU SG2000LED BK.

The recall applies to units sold in Bunnings stores between July 5, 2021 and July 20, 2022.

Mill Electric Convection Panel Heater Models: AU SG2000LED and AU SG2000LED BK have been recalled by Bunnings over concerns it poses a risk of fire or electric shock, which could cause serious injury or even death

The power cord on these models of the Mill Electric Convection Panel Heater (shown) is inadequately anchored to the appliance and if pulled, it could become detached from the appliance or dislodge

Bunnings has said that the power cord is not sufficiently anchored to the device and that if pulled, it could become detached from the device or come loose.

For residents currently in possession of one of these models, it poses a risk of fire or electric shock, which could result in serious injury or even death.

Consumers should immediately stop using the product and unplug the power cord.

Return the product to a Bunnings store for a full refund.

For more information, please contact Arlec Australia Pty Ltd by phone at: 03 9982 5111 or email custservice@arlec.com.au.