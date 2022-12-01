Bunnings employee praised after incredible act of kindness for elderly shopper

<!–

A kind-hearted Queensland Bunnings employee has been seen helping an elderly woman across a crowded car park.

A photo of the moment at Rothwell Bunnings in Queensland’s Moreton Bay region was shared on Facebook by an impressed customer on Thursday.

“I wanted to share a photo that makes my heart sing,” the woman wrote on Facebook.

‘An employee of Bunnings in Rothwell escorts an elderly lady to her car. They had a nice chat and he didn’t seem to mind it taking a little longer.’

Well done to this young man for his kindness and compassion, he should be very proud of the person he is.

“I would also like to say to Bunnings Warehouse Australia that this member of staff is a superstar and should be recognized as his humanity and kindness also reflect well on Bunnings.”

Many Aussies praised the selfless gesture of the Bunnings’ workers.

‘It’s great to see employees doing their best to help their customers. Bunnings is a company where this is not a rarity. Well done to the employee, it warms the heart to see this happen these days,” one comment read.

‘He is great. I hope Bunnings realizes how valuable he is,” someone else wrote.

‘Well done, what a caring young man. I hope you are very lucky in your life. You deserve only the best,” wrote a third.

‘And that’s what it’s all about, helping the elderly in society. It all makes a difference to them and they really appreciate it,” one commented.

“Thanks for sharing, this was a nice gesture,” added another.

Daily Mail Australia has contacted Bunnings for comment.