Bunnings defends use of facial recognition software in stores as Australian investigation continues

It’s branded creepy and invasive, with plenty of major retailers swearing to stay away, but Bunnings and Kmart have defended their use of facial recognition technology.

The hardware chain insists the use of facial recognition has been mischaracterized, saying it was introduced only to protect staff from abusive customers and to prevent organized crime in the store.

It temporarily disabled the technology in stores ahead of a platform shift earlier this year, and has since told the privacy watchdog it won’t backtrack on it for a while.

Bunnings championed the use of facial recognition software in some stores across Australia as a way to protect his staff from retail crime (photo, Bunnings store in the Victorian suburb of Nunawading, 11 miles east of Melbourne’s CBD

Supermarket giants Coles, Woolworths and Aldi are among the 17 major retailers that say they have no plans to introduce the technology, according to consumer group CHOICE.

“We know the community is really concerned about the use of facial recognition, and some describe it as ‘creepy and invasive,'” said Kate Bower, consumer data advocate.

The technology at Bunnings is being used purely to protect staff from organized retail crime amid an increase in aggressive and violent behavior, CEO Mike Schneider said.

He points to customers who have spit on, beat and knifed team members, along with thieves.

Those individuals are banned from stores and some have their image displayed in the retailer’s system.

“If a particular Bunnings store has facial recognition, and not all of our stores have it, the camera will scan your face,” said Mr Schneider.

“It will link it back to the database, and if it doesn’t recognize it, no data will be kept.”

Bunnings Group Managing Director Mike Schneider (pictured) said the retail giant is “frustrated” at the technology being “mischaracterized”. Mr. Schneider emphasized that the software is purely for security and is not designed to collect data about customer shopping patterns

If the camera “recognizes” a face, their image goes back to Bunnings’ loss prevention team, who determine if there is a true match and they should call the police.

“That’s what has been so frustrating for us in the way this is characterized by CHOICE,” said Mr. Schneider.

“It’s not designed in any way to look at shopping patterns or anything, it’s purely for the good of our team.”

Kmart has also temporarily stopped using facial recognition while an investigation by the Office of the Australian Information Commissioner is underway.

The stores are using the technology to fight criminal activity such as refund fraud, Kmart said, adding, “We are not using this technology to track customer behavior or for marketing purposes.”

The Good Guys have also suspended a trial of the technology pending the outcome of the investigation.

Bunnings and Kmart have been under intense scrutiny since CHOICE raised the alarm about using facial recognition without the customer’s knowledge or consent.

A July CHOICE survey found that 80 percent of respondents think Bunnings and Kmart should stop using the technology.

Jeannie Paterson, a law professor at the University of Melbourne, argues that there are no circumstances under which a retailer could justify its use.

Privacy law requires data collection to be reasonably necessary for a store’s functions.

Kmart has temporarily stopped using facial recognition while an investigation is underway by the Office of the Australian Information Commissioner. The stores use the technology to fight criminal activity such as refund fraud (shown, Kmart condition of entry)

It also requires notice of a store’s data collection practices. Sensitive data – such as biometric information – must be actively consented by the person.

“A small sign outside a store indicates no permission,” Professor Paterson said.

Customers are less interested in the rewards for brands and more in what it gets for them when it comes to giving up their personal information, said senior marketing lecturer Dr. Jason Pallant of Swinburne University of Technology.

“Our message to brands and retailers is … show it to consumers and prove to them that it improves the experience they get,” he said.

Major retailers with no plans to adopt facial recognition technology include: Coles, Woolworths, Aldi, Big W, Targer, David Jones, Myer, Officeworks, Rebel, Macpac, BCF, Supercheap Auto, Dan Murphy’s, BWS, Liquorland, First Choice and Vintage cellars.