Bunnings carpark raid at Casula NSW sees seven men charged and $1 million in cash seized

Police have charged seven people and seized nearly $1 million in cash after a dramatic raid on a Sydney Bunnings parking lot.

The arrests took place around 11 a.m. on Friday, with shocking photos and video of the scene in which men were handcuffed on the floor in front of an armed police officer.

Other men were tied to a truck while a swarm of officers gathered evidence at the Crossroads Homemaker Center in Casula.

Eyewitness Vikash Mudaliar told The Liverpool Leader that he had watched police storm the group.

“There were three bags full of money, drugs and everything,” said Mr. Mudaliar.

Police dove into a suspected large-scale drug delivery operation in a Bunnings car park in Casula in Sydney’s west

A statement from NSW police late Friday confirmed that officers seized nearly $1 million in cash and arrested more than half a dozen people.

Seven men – aged 45, two aged 49, 46, 37 and 31 – were taken to Campbelltown Police Station and charged with various drug deliveries and other offences.

An eighth man was arrested and released without charge.

Some men were seen handcuffed to a truck, while others were laid face down on the ground. Photo: Paul Brescia

A 45-year-old Macquarie Fields man was charged with large commercial production, large commercial supply, two counts of supply greater than the charge, knowingly directing a criminal group and handling the proceeds of crime.

A 46-year-old from West Hoxton was charged with joining a criminal group and three counts of knowingly handling the proceeds of crime.

The remaining men were charged with participating in a criminal group and two counts of knowingly handling the proceeds of crime.

They were all denied bail to appear in Parramatta’s local court on Saturday.