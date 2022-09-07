Bunnings bans man from all stores in NSW after he allegedly tried to steal a cordless drill

<!–

A man has been banned from all Bunnings Hardware stores in an Australian state after he was reportedly caught attempting to shoplift a cordless drill by pushing the item into his pants.

The 37-year-old man was allegedly caught with the drill at the Bunnings store in Kotara, near Newcastle, NSW, last Saturday.

As the man began to leave the store, employees followed before confronting him and asking him to return the drill to them.

On Saturday at Bunnings Kotara (pictured) in Newcastle, New South Wales, a man was allegedly caught by staff putting a cordless drill in his pants.

The 37-year-old man (pictured) was arrested, charged and given conditional bail to appear in Newcastle local court in October. He has now been banned from all Bunnings stores in New South Wales

The staff then carried out a civilian arrest when the man allegedly tried to flee the crime scene and locate the drill.

He was later arrested by police in the store’s garden bed after allegedly continuing to resist the staff.

The man was charged at Newcastle Police Station and given conditional bail to appear in Newcastle court in October.

He has been banned from all Bunnings stores in New South Wales.