Bunnings Announces It’s Getting Afterpay

Australia’s largest home furnishings retailer has introduced Afterpay to its hundreds of stores in time for the busy spring-to-summer season.

The hardware giant announced that it is now offering the hugely popular buy now, pay later service for purchases of all sizes.





But Afterpay is only available at Bunnings 375 in-store locations.

The update to the retailer’s payment systems means customers can split the cost of tools, home upgrades and gardening projects over four interest-free biweekly installments.

Katrina Konstas, EVP, Country Manager at Afterpay said 34 percent of Australians enjoy DIY projects and hobbies.

‘Australia is a country of DIYers with a passion for their homes and gardens, and nothing embodies this more than our national love for Bunnings,’ said Ms Konstas.

“We’re excited that Afterpay will now be available to Bunnings shoppers, helping Aussies create inviting spaces in their homes while balancing their budget.”

Afterpay is free for customers who pay on time, but for those who fail to meet the deadlines, hefty late fees may be charged.

To pay with In-store Afterpay, customers must first install the payment app and add the Afterpay card to their digital wallet.

Bunnings’ fiscal year 2022 revenue was $17.8 billion and as of June 30, 2022, it employed nearly 53,000 people.

Bunnings Australia and New Zealand’s network consists of 282 large warehouses, 67 smaller stores and 32 trade centers and frame and truss locations.