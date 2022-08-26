Bungling driver is caught on CCTV bumping into two parked cars outside garage

<!–

Video captured on CCTV shows how a tampering motorist backed up and collided with two parked vehicles in a parking lot – just after parking sensors were fitted.

The footage revealed the driver’s disastrous attempt to drive out of the car repair shop in Colchester, Essex on Wednesday.

As he tried to leave, garage owner Ben Pace appeared in plain sight as he pulled a vacuum cleaner out of the path of the blue Renault that is slowly being reversed.

The driver continued to navigate the car backwards, stopping just inches from a parked orange vehicle. The man then tried to drive forward and turn the steering wheel.

The car then crashed into a blue BMW 335d Touring car belonging to Mr Pace’s fiancé. Mr Pace, 43, is seen holding his head in his hands as he watches the collision just inches away.

While checking the car for damage, the driver backs up in panic and rams straight into the orange vehicle he had originally missed.

Shocked that the driver has now managed to collide with two parked cars, Mr. Pace plants his hands on his head in disbelief before inspecting the damage.

Mr. Pace posted the CCTV video to TikTok on Thursday, where it attracted more than 540,000 views and hundreds of comments.

Mr Pace said he took his fiancee’s car to the shop only to have it checked before a “long journey we started today,” he said Friday.

‘I wish I hadn’t now; he added.

“A nice guy came in a few weeks ago after crashing into his lady’s car and damaging the rear.

“We have booked for this week and when he got off he asked if we could fit reverse parking sensors.

‘We repaired the damage, mounted and tested the sensors and called the customer for collection.’ He also arranged for the customer’s car to be washed.

About thirty minutes later, when the staff had finished cleaning, the hit-and-run driver would arrive to pick him up.

“Normally we park the cars outside to make it easier to get out, but in this case we got caught because of his quick arrival,” explained Mr Pace.

“I had another appointment, so the gentleman paid and one of my men had given him his key.

“I stepped away from my client to thank him for his habit and to make sure he was okay to get out, well there was my mistake.

“He said he wouldn’t have any problems, so I said I’d see him. The rest is on the CCTV footage, bless him.’

The CCTV footage has sparked outrage among TikTok users who have argued that the driver should not be allowed to drive

The CCTV footage has sparked outrage among TikTok users who have argued that the driver should not be allowed to drive.

One said, “There’s a reason it’s in the repair shop and I think we now know why.”

Another wrote: ‘Some people just shouldn’t drive.’

A third replied, “Why is he backing straight and not turning the wheel?”

A fourth added: “Maybe he’s a regular at the body shop and that’s why.”