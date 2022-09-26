WhatsNew2Day
Bunbury woman dies after being hit by a reversing caravan

US
By Jacky

Woman DIES after being hit by a caravan backing up a driveway – and the tragic reason she was there

  • A 64-year-old woman has died after being hit by a motor home in Bunbury, WA
  • She had led the trailer down a driveway when she was hit by a car on Sunday
  • Paramedics took her to Bunbury Regional Hospital, but she died a short time later

By Jesse Hyland for Daily Mail Australia

Published: 06:09, 26 September 2022 | Updated: 06:10, 26 September 2022

A woman has died after being hit by a RV backing up a private driveway.

Western Australian police were called to a house in the Bunbury suburb of Usher just after 3 p.m. on Sunday.

The 64-year-old woman had led the trailer over the driveway near the property when she was hit by a car.

A woman, 64, died on Sunday after being hit and run over by a motor home at a home in Bunbury, WA (stock image)

“It appears the woman fell or was knocked to the ground and then run over by the motor home,” a police spokesman told the Daily Mail Australia.

Paramedics from St John WA arrived on the scene and took her to Bunbury Regional Hospital.

She died a short time later.

Her death is not considered suspicious.

A report is being prepared for the coroner.

She was rushed to Bunbury Regional Hospital ambulance (pictured), but died a short time later

