Bunbury woman dies after being hit by a reversing caravan

A woman has died after being hit by a RV backing up a private driveway.

Western Australian police were called to a house in the Bunbury suburb of Usher just after 3 p.m. on Sunday.

The 64-year-old woman had led the trailer over the driveway near the property when she was hit by a car.

A woman, 64, died on Sunday after being hit and run over by a motor home at a home in Bunbury, WA (stock image)

“It appears the woman fell or was knocked to the ground and then run over by the motor home,” a police spokesman told the Daily Mail Australia.

Paramedics from St John WA arrived on the scene and took her to Bunbury Regional Hospital.

She died a short time later.

Her death is not considered suspicious.

A report is being prepared for the coroner.