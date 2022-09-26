Bunbury woman dies after being hit by a reversing caravan
- A 64-year-old woman has died after being hit by a motor home in Bunbury, WA
- She had led the trailer down a driveway when she was hit by a car on Sunday
- Paramedics took her to Bunbury Regional Hospital, but she died a short time later
A woman has died after being hit by a RV backing up a private driveway.
Western Australian police were called to a house in the Bunbury suburb of Usher just after 3 p.m. on Sunday.
The 64-year-old woman had led the trailer over the driveway near the property when she was hit by a car.
A woman, 64, died on Sunday after being hit and run over by a motor home at a home in Bunbury, WA (stock image)
“It appears the woman fell or was knocked to the ground and then run over by the motor home,” a police spokesman told the Daily Mail Australia.
Paramedics from St John WA arrived on the scene and took her to Bunbury Regional Hospital.
She died a short time later.
Her death is not considered suspicious.
A report is being prepared for the coroner.
She was rushed to Bunbury Regional Hospital ambulance (pictured), but died a short time later