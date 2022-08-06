Bump star Nathalie Morris reveals why she’s not interested in pursuing Hollywood stardom just yet

She rose to fame during the Covid-19 pandemic when she starred on the popular Stan show, Bump.

But actress Nathalie Morris spoke to Yahoo lifestyle on Friday, revealing why she’s not currently pursuing the LA lights for a Hollywood career, despite Bump’s massive worldwide success.

She explained that there were still stories to be told in Australia, saying, “I’m still so curious about Australia and the stories, and I still feel really excited by the idea of ​​playing Australian.”

However, the actress was quick to say that she would still consider and explore all opportunities, adding, “I don’t think I’m done with that, but if an American opportunity presented itself, I would of course take it.”

Nathalie plays Oly in the series, a teenager who is pushed into motherhood after an unexpected pregnancy.

During the interview, the 24-year-old expressed concern about her fans’ reactions to her new project, One Lane Bridge, which follows the story of a murder investigation in Queenstown.

The case detective accidentally opens a spiritual gift that threatens his life and the case.

Nathalie plays Emma, ​​the daughter of the murdered character.

“I think it would be interesting for fans to see a very, very different character from Oly, but just as strong, just as determined, just as independent, but a very different personality!” she said.

Nathalie also explained why she was drawn to acting and why she loves it so much, saying that she loves “seeing the world through someone else’s eyes.”

Meanwhile, in November, Nathalie said that being in the spotlight has made her more aware of her appearance than before.

“Until Bump, I had never been self-conscious,” she told The Sydney Morning Herald at the time.

“It made me go, ‘Oh s**t, people are really going to see what I look like and who I am. Maybe it will affect whether I work.” It affects my livelihood, which is quite intense.’

Nathalie added that she still feels strange when dressing up for glamorous photo shoots.

“I never imagined myself wearing big earrings, painting my nails and posing in a sheer designer dress,” she said.

“Sometimes I step outside of myself because I think about who I was or who I thought I was and how I feel about myself. It’s almost like this weird thing is happening to me,” the actress added.