Bumblebees have poor, but useful memories

Bumblebees don’t seem to have memories of how sweet a flower was, but instead only remember whether it was sweeter than another flower, according to researchers at Queen Mary University of London, along with an international team of scientists.

In new research in the journal eLife, bumblebees were first trained on two flowers and learned that one flower was sweeter than a second flower. Later they learned that a third flower was sweeter than a fourth flower. Bumblebees were then given the choice between two flowers that they had not seen together before, for example the second and third or the first and third.

In a series of experiments, bumblebees’ preferences during the tests indicated that they could only retain very basic ranking memories for the flowers for a very long time. The bumblebees could only remember that a flower had been better or worse during the training phase. Bees didn’t seem to remember for more than a few minutes how sweet or rewarding the flowers were on their own or even how much sweeter they were compared to other flowers.

Previous research shows that we humans actually store memories for both absolute information (e.g. how sweet something is) and comparisons [Palminteri and Lebreton, 2021]. Starlings, a bird native to Europe, and the only other animal for which this question has been studied, similarly use a combination of absolute and comparative information when remembering options [Pompilio and Kacelnik, 2010].

Ms. Yonghe Zhou, co-lead author of the paper and currently a Ph.D. student at Queen Mary University of London, says: “Our results reveal an intriguing diverging mechanism for how bumblebees retain and use information about options compared to humans and birds.”

Prof Fei Peng, senior author currently at Southern Medical University, China, states: “It may be that the different strategies used by bumblebees and humans evolved because of their different diets. Perhaps because bumblebees evolved to eat mostly flower nectar only.” , they never needed to remember the details and could survive and thrive simply by using simple equations.”

Ms Yonghe added: “Despite what may seem like a poor memory strategy, bumblebees do very well at finding the most profitable flowers. It’s fascinating to imagine how different animals, in their own ecological niches, can be similarly successful with using such different strategies.”

