Bumblebees DO feel pain and should be included in animal welfare laws, study claims

While the idea of ​​getting stung isn’t exactly appealing, a new study may make you think twice before knocking pesky bees away.

Researchers at Queen Mary University of London have revealed that bumblebees can feel pain.

In the study, the team showed that bumblebees can alter their response to “noxious” (painful) stimuli in a similar way to other animals known to feel pain.

“If insects can feel pain, people have an ethical obligation not to cause them unnecessary suffering,” said Matilda Gibbons, lead author of the study.

‘But the UK’s animal welfare laws don’t protect insects – our study shows that perhaps they should.’

Fruit flies feel ‘chronic pain’ like humans Chronic pain is defined as pain that persists after an original injury has healed, according to researchers at the University of Sydney. Like humans, fruit flies feel a certain kind of this neuropathic pain, which occurs after damage to the nervous system. People can feel this type of pain after having sciatica, spinal cord injury, or a pinched nerve. When a fruit fly damaged a nerve in one of its legs, its other legs reacted by becoming ‘oversensitive’ to dangerous stimuli. The fly receives “pain” messages that travel through sensory neurons to its ventral nerve cord. After that, the pain threshold is permanently altered and they become ‘hypervigilant’ as they try to detect potentially harmful stimuli.

While previous studies have shown that all vertebrates (animals with backbones) can feel pain, until now it was unclear whether invertebrates (animals without backbones) can feel pain.

“Scientists traditionally thought of insects as insensible robots that avoid injury with simple reflexes,” explains Ms. Gibbons.

“We’ve found that bumblebees respond non-reflexively to damage, in a way that suggests they feel pain.”

In their study, the team used a “motivational trade-off paradigm,” in which animals must flexibly alternate two competing motivations.

In this case, the bees were given the choice between an unheated feeder or a feeder heated to 55°C – harmfully hot.

The feeders contained different concentrations of sucrose and were marked with different colors.

When both feeders contained high concentrations of sucrose and one of them was heated, the bees tended to choose the unheated feeder.

But when the heated feeder contained a higher concentration of sucrose, bees were more likely to visit it.

The researchers also made sure that the trade-off was based on signals (colors), which the bees had learned to associate with a higher sugar reward.

Because the bees used learned color signals for their decisions, the interaction was processed in the brain rather than peripherally.

In other words, the bees made the decision to undergo some pain in order to get a higher sugar reward.

Professor Lars Chittka, who led the research, said: ‘Insects used to be thought of as simple reflex automatons, responding to noxious stimuli only through withdrawal reflexes.

Based on the findings, the researchers suggest that insects should be included in animal welfare laws

‘Our new work shows that bees’ reactions are more flexible and that they can suppress such reflexes when it suits them, for example when an extra sweet treat is available.

‘Such flexibility suits the ability of a subjective experience of pain.’

Based on the findings, the researchers suggest that insects should be included in animal welfare laws.

“Insects (unlike vertebrates) are currently not protected by any legislation regarding their handling in research labs and in the growing industry that produces insects for human consumption or as food for conventional livestock,” added Professor Chittka.

‘The legal framework for the ethical treatment of animals may need to be expanded.

“The mounting evidence of some form of insect consciousness imposes on us an obligation to preserve the environments that shaped their unique and seemingly alien minds.

“We humans are just one of many species capable of pleasure and suffering, including pain-like states.

“Even miniature creatures such as insects deserve our respect and ethical treatment and a duty to minimize suffering where it is in our power.”