Bumblebees appear to feel pain

New research by a team from Queen Mary University of London shows that bumblebees can alter their response to ‘noxious’ (painful) stimuli in ways that are seen in other animals as consistent with the ability to feel pain.

The researchers showed that bumblebees are able to adjust their response to ‘harmful’ (painful) stimuli in order to receive a higher sugar reward. The possibility of pain and suffering from insects should therefore be taken seriously, they say.

Queen Mary’s Professor Lars Chittka, author of the new book The Mind of a Bee, who led the research, says that “insects used to be thought of as simple reflex automatons, responding to noxious stimuli only through withdrawal reflexes. Our new work shows that bees “Reactions are more flexible and that they can suppress such reflexes when it suits them, for example if there is an extra sweet treat to be had. Such flexibility corresponds to the ability of a subjective experience of pain.”

Study lead author Matilda Gibbons, Ph.D. student at Queen Mary University of London says that “scientists traditionally thought of insects as insensitive robots, avoiding injury with simple reflexes. We found that bumblebees respond non-reflexively to damage, in a way that suggests that they feel pain. Like insects pain, people have an ethical duty not to cause them unnecessary suffering, but the UK’s animal welfare laws don’t protect insects – our research shows that perhaps they should.”

In the newspaper, published today inProceedings of the National Academy of Sciences ( PNAS), the researchers used a “motivational trade-off paradigm,” in which animals must flexibly alternate two competing motivations. Bees were given a choice between unheated or harmfully heated (55 °C) feeds with different sucrose concentrations and marked with different colors.

When both feeders were of high quality and one was harmfully heated, bees tended to avoid the heated feeder. But the bees were more likely to use the heated feeders if they contained a higher concentration of sucrose.

The team also expanded the motivational trade-off paradigm by making sure that the trade-off relied on cues (colors) that the bees had learned to associate with a higher sugar reward. Because the bees used learned color signals for their decisions, the trade-off was based on processing in the brain, rather than just peripheral processing. In other words, the bees decided to undergo some pain or discomfort in order to get a higher sugar reward.

This showed that the interaction is mediated in the central nervous system — an ability seen in other animals to be consistent with the ability to feel pain. The researchers say that due to the subjective nature of pain experience, this is not formal evidence, but the possibility of pain and suffering from insects should be taken seriously.

Professor Chittka says that “insects (unlike vertebrates) are currently not protected by any legislation regarding their treatment in research laboratories and in the growing industry that produces insects for human consumption or as food for conventional livestock. The legal framework for the ethical treatment of animals may need to be expanded.”

“The mounting evidence for some form of sensation in insects imposes on us an obligation to preserve the environments that have shaped their unique and seemingly alien minds. We humans are just one of many species capable of enjoying and suffering, including pain-like conditions. Even miniature creatures such as insects deserve our respect and ethical treatment and the duty to minimize suffering where it is in our power.”

Matilda Gibbons et al, Motivational trade-offs and modulation of nociception in bumblebees,Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (2022). Matilda Gibbons et al, Motivational trade-offs and modulation of nociception in bumblebees,(2022). DOI: 10.1073/pnas.2205821119

