Bullying Londoner who told northern girlfriend ‘You shouldn’t f*** with a London man’ is jailed

A Londoner who bullied his girlfriend from the north and told her neighbors ‘don’t fuck with a London man’ while repeatedly taunting her and banging her head on the floor has been jailed.

Pedro Oliveira, 28, physically assaulted the 24-year-old victim more than 50 times during their four-year relationship, insulting her as a “stupid bastard” and “stupid whale.”

On one occasion, Oliveira repeatedly banged her head on the floor at her home in Stalybridge, Greater Manchester.

In another incident, a court heard he texted her when she was home and gave her a chilling countdown before kicking in her front door.

The victim, who cannot be named for legal reasons, sustained 26 injuries, including cuts and bruises to her ears, cheekbones, jaw, arms and lower legs.

In a victim impact statement, she described the relationship with Oliveira as “always walking on eggshells.”

She said she tried to leave several times, but each time he locked her in the house.

The woman also said she had saved money in a secret bank account so she could one day escape, but that she had “lost trust in others and couldn’t talk to her mother about the ordeal.”

Upon his arrest, Oliveira called an officer a “f*****g white pig” and a “white trash c***.”

He has since moved in with his elderly mother in a £1.3 million property on a private road near Finsbury Park in Islington, north London.

But after a trial at Minshull Street Crown Court in Manchester, Oliveira was convicted of compulsive conduct and assault resulting in actual bodily harm.

He was sentenced to 21 months in prison.

Charlotte Rimmer, prosecutor, told the court that the couple had begun a relationship in 2017 and lived in the victim’s home.

The police had been called to the building on previous occasions due to noise complaints, while the housing association was also present after loud bangs.

On one occasion, Oliveira answered the door to a housing association representative and said everything was fine – despite the victim having just been assaulted.

As the abuse began to get worse, the woman began to covertly record their arguments.

During such a dispute. Oliveira called her a ‘dumb w***e’, a ‘dumb b***h’ and a ‘r****d’ and said she had nothing to do with him.

In a later recording, he called her bipolar and a freak before commenting that “no one will love you like me.”

On the evening of January 2, 2020, the couple were together at the woman’s address and Oliveira had drunk most of a bottle of Jack Daniels.

The suspect, who was now drunk, started to get angry and an argument ensued. They both went to bed later that night, but Oliveira was still angry and started banging the victim’s head against the bedroom wall.

The noise disturbed the couple’s neighbours, who called for them to stop the noise.

However, Oliveira was even more furious about this and urged them to go out and confront him.

He stormed out shouting that he was ‘a Londoner and you just shouldn’t mess with people from London’.

While remaining outside, the victim attempted to call 999, but the dialing took too long and failed to connect her to the operator in time before the defendant re-entered the home.

Ms Rimmer told the court: “She was hiding behind a door in the upstairs bedroom when the defendant came in and then banged her head against a wall four to five times, calling her a ‘stupid b***h’ and a ‘stupid whale.

He broke her glasses in the process. She again tried to call the police but was unsuccessful and she had bruises on her shoulders and a swollen jaw from the abuse of the defendant.”

The next day, the defendant texted her to say he was coming and on the way he continued to message her with countdowns to his arrival and said he would love to knock on her door.

She locked the top lock of the front door and called the police to wait for him to arrive. When he arrived at the house, he was furious and threatening. The police arrived and immediately arrested the defendant, but he remained furious.

In a police interrogation after his arrest, Oliveira blamed most of the victim’s injuries on her own illness.

He also told detectives that they “had their ups and downs, but they loved each other.”

David Bruce, representing Oliveira, said in a mitigating way: “The defendant now realizes that this relationship is now over. The fact that he has moved back to London and has not interacted with the complainant shows that he is trying to get on with his life.’

But in handing down the verdict, Judge Bernadette Baxter told the defendant, “You were a bully and a brute and beat this lady at every opportunity.”

All this amounted to her making her life a misery. At no time did you show remorse for your actions, you simply regarded her as nothing more than a punching bag.’

Oliveira was also banned from contacting the victim for eight years under a restraining order.