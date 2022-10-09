WhatsNew2Day
Bulls vs. Raptors: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

Sports
By Merry

The Chicago Bulls (1-1) play against the Toronto Raptors (1-1) at the Scotiabank Arena

Playtime: 6:00 PM EDT on Sunday, October 9, 2022

Chicago Bulls 0, Toronto Raptors 0 (6:00 p.m. ET)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Chicago Bulls @Chicago Bulls

6:00 PM

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

Everything old is new again, or something like that
Birds of prey start VanVleet,Trent, Anunoby, Barnes, Siakam – 17:48

Toronto Raptors @birds of prey

Tonight starting five pic.twitter.com/OuQFPj1sy817:34

Chicago Bulls @Chicago Bulls

Airplane mode in the Toronto lineup.
@FirstAlert | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/cAN5BJFKR517:31

Toronto Raptors @birds of prey

We are just happy to be home! pic.twitter.com/2lwxbv1Sp117:27

Mike Ganter @Mike_Ganter

Regular starters for Raptors with VanVleet, Barnes, Trent Jr. Anunoby and Siakam. Tipoff in about 40 minutes. – 17:25

Mike Ganter @Mike_Ganter

For Raptors the penultimate game of the preseason, still no Otto Porter Jr, no Malachi Flynn and new to the injured list Chris Boucher who is out with a hamstring injury, not considered overly serious. Justin Champagne is back in the fight for one of those last spots on the roster. – 17:19

Doug Smith @SmithRaps

Chris Boucher has a hamstring problem and will not play for the Raptors tonight, Justin Champagnie is back, Porter and Flynn stay out
All others good to go – 4:53 PM

Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose

Birds of prey have changed their background for the season, it seems pic.twitter.com/P4oBeSLG4b16:28

Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose

No Malachi, Otto or Chris Boucher tonight. Everyone is ready to go – 4:27 p.m.

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050

Chris Boucher, who injured his hamstring late in Friday’s game, is out tonight. Nurse says he went for an MRI and while he doesn’t think it’s “super serious” he will be missing some time. Porter stays out with his hamstring injury. Champagnie returns, but has a minute limit tonight. – 4.21 pm

Eric Smith @Eric__Smith

Boucher…hamstring problem…had an MRI yesterday…will be sidelined for the Raptors tonight – 4:20 p.m.

Michael Grange @michaelgrange

Chris Boucher eliminated vs. Bulls with hamstring problem; Porter still isn’t here. Justin Champagnie will make his pre-season debut. – 16:19

Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose

Justin Champagnie returns tonight on “short minutes” – 16:19

Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose

Chris Boucher is out tonight – 16:17

Toronto Raptors @birds of prey

Back to the crib throwin FITS pic.twitter.com/jouWWnNmcy4:02 p.m.

Toronto Raptors @birds of prey

Saved this one for the city
Team signed shirt if you come through now
#WeTheNorth pic.twitter.com/JhbBzkawCW15:51

Toronto Raptors @birds of prey

Ayyy let’s go Rhea!
The next drop is coming pic.twitter.com/qg4aiNlJLR15:36

Toronto Raptors @birds of prey

Did you think we forgot about you, Toronto?
You know the vibes 🤘First fan here gets a @ScottBarnes561 sweater pic.twitter.com/67mUlr5xBY15:26

Toronto Raptors @birds of prey

Feels good to be home pic.twitter.com/IaWsE6IBlc15:18

Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress

Chicago Bears try to steal a win in Minnesota and hurt the tank. – 15:17

Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA

Luke Kornet was out of his ankle sleeve during Celtics training today. The last game of the preseason is Friday against Toronto in Montreal. pic.twitter.com/04RwX5nN0D2:20 p.m.

Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire

Javonte Green talked about Patrick Williams in the second game of the Bulls’ preseason. bullswire.usatoday.com/2022/10/09/not…1.16 pm

Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire

Here’s how to watch Sunday’s preseason game between the Bulls and Raptors. bullswire.usatoday.com/lists/bulls-vs…12:56 pm

Nick Friedell @Nick Friedell

The Giants play as a team that has fully purchased what Daboll sells. Reminds me of that first Thibs year with the Bulls. A bunch of young, hungry players playing hard – and together – for an old assistant who finally got a chance to lead a team. – 12:36 pm

