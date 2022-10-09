Bulls vs. Raptors: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions
The Chicago Bulls (1-1) play against the Toronto Raptors (1-1) at the Scotiabank Arena
Playtime: 6:00 PM EDT on Sunday, October 9, 2022
Chicago Bulls 0, Toronto Raptors 0 (6:00 p.m. ET)
Birds of prey start VanVleet,Trent, Anunoby, Barnes, Siakam – 17:48
@Zach LaVine | @Dalen Terry pic.twitter.com/7QYPMQ4AUi – 5:37 p.m.
@FirstAlert | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/cAN5BJFKR5 – 17:31
Regular starters for Raptors with VanVleet, Barnes, Trent Jr. Anunoby and Siakam. Tipoff in about 40 minutes. – 17:25
For Raptors the penultimate game of the preseason, still no Otto Porter Jr, no Malachi Flynn and new to the injured list Chris Boucher who is out with a hamstring injury, not considered overly serious. Justin Champagne is back in the fight for one of those last spots on the roster. – 17:19
Chris Boucher has a hamstring problem and will not play for the Raptors tonight, Justin Champagnie is back, Porter and Flynn stay out
All others good to go – 4:53 PM
Birds of prey have changed their background for the season, it seems pic.twitter.com/P4oBeSLG4b – 16:28
No Malachi, Otto or Chris Boucher tonight. Everyone is ready to go – 4:27 p.m.
Chris Boucher, who injured his hamstring late in Friday’s game, is out tonight. Nurse says he went for an MRI and while he doesn’t think it’s “super serious” he will be missing some time. Porter stays out with his hamstring injury. Champagnie returns, but has a minute limit tonight. – 4.21 pm
Boucher…hamstring problem…had an MRI yesterday…will be sidelined for the Raptors tonight – 4:20 p.m.
Chris Boucher eliminated vs. Bulls with hamstring problem; Porter still isn’t here. Justin Champagnie will make his pre-season debut. – 16:19
Javonte Green talked about Patrick Williams in the second game of the Bulls’ preseason. bullswire.usatoday.com/2022/10/09/not… – 1.16 pm
Here’s how to watch Sunday’s preseason game between the Bulls and Raptors. bullswire.usatoday.com/lists/bulls-vs… – 12:56 pm
