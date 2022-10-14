Bulls sign Kostas Antetokounmpo to a two-way contract

“I had the chance to see him in the game for the first time in 2021, a year ago, because my little brother, Kostas, played for ASVEL and they were teammates. And he’s incredible, man,’ Antetokounmpo said, shaking his head. “I believe in 2045, everyone [in the NBA] looks like Victor! But his skills, the way he can shoot the ball, the way he can move, he’s extremely fast for his size, he can block shots, he can pose a threat in defense – he’s incredible. I think it’s only a matter of time before he’s in the league. For him, the key is simply to get better, stay humble, and stay healthy. With such a body and such skills, as long as he stays healthy, he will continue to improve. And keep enjoying the game as much as possible. -through basketballnews.com / October 6, 2022