‘Bullish forces are building’ in oil markets

Fighting in Ukraine escalated again yesterday after Russian President Vladimir Putin unleashed a deadly barrage of rockets across the country.

One of the targets was Ukraine’s power grid and heating infrastructure, which plunged parts of the country into darkness just before winter. The attacks will put European energy markets on edge after the recent sabotage of the Nord Stream pipelines.

We are also keeping a close eye on oil prices after Opec+ decided last week to begin withdrawing crude oil supplies despite already high prices. The Brent price rally came to a halt yesterday as prices closed out the day a bit at around $96 a barrel; US prices were around $91 a barrel.

Tightening crude oil inventories will clash in the coming months with the central bank’s efforts to slow the economy through rate hikes to curb inflation, pitting OPEC+ against the Federal Reserve.

If economic growth in barrels advances alongside tighter crude oil inventories, oil prices could soar well above $100 a barrel. But if the global economy falters and thus lowers the demand for energy, prices could fall again.

In today’s newsletter, Amrita Sen, research director at consultancy Energy Aspects, argues that Opec+ austerity is just one of the bullish forces gathering in oil markets and that prices will rise.

That would put enormous pressure on the White House, already struggling with gasoline prices rising just before next month’s midterm elections, to retaliate against OPEC.

One of the measures the Joe Biden administration is discussing to curb rising fuel costs is to restrict fuel exports. The idea has alarmed the US oil industry. That is the subject of my note today.

And in Data Drill, Amanda looks at how the slow rollout of public electric vehicle charging stations isn’t denting sales yet.

Opinion: Oil’s bull run is about to start again

Oil prices have been below $100 a barrel for more than a month — even after Opec+ announced new, deep cuts in production quotas last week. But major bullish forces are building.

The first is Russia. On the market looms the deepening of EU sanctions on Russian oil exports, from December 5, and then more restrictions on the country’s petroleum products, from February. At the very least, a lot of Russian oil will stay on ships for much longer. Because European ports are close to Russian oil, cargoes that once sailed for just three or so days take 20-60 days to reach markets in Asia. As a result, millions of barrels of oil will get stuck. Some Russian output can even be shut down.

At the same time as the world’s largest exporter of petroleum products falls under the cosh, its largest importer is about to rediscover its thirst for oil. That’s China, and while slower consumption in recent months has been a welcome relief to an oil market already under pressure, Beijing is now slowly but surely trying to pick up economic growth again. The most recent grants of large import quotas for crude oil and export quotas for products all indicate that months of unusually sluggish Chinese oil purchases are about to end.

Shale doesn’t come to the rescue

At the root of today’s higher oil price and our optimistic outlook for the coming months are years of underinvestment in new supply. To be clear, oil prices are not high as a result of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Brent was already trading at $95 a barrel before the war because of this chronic decline in capital spending.

The best example is in the US, where shale output growth – which is so crucial to contain price increases in the pre-coronavirus pandemic years – has been disappointing. The rampant inflation of oilfield service charges and the depletion of prime drilling acreage caused producers to seek to reduce the number of operational rigs even before the recent price drop. Break-even prices for shale producers have risen sharply, to well above $70 a barrel and most likely $80 a barrel. And, of course, drillers have gotten the message from investors that growth at any cost will not be rewarded. Don’t expect the US shale plaster to save the market again.

So why aren’t crude oil prices even higher?

Fears of a global economic recession are still a headwind for oil prices. But another reason prices remain below $100 a barrel is that policies have become so unpredictable. Some in the market are questioning whether Europe, where economies are already struggling with higher energy costs, will really continue with the December embargo on Russian oil, which could further increase the price of crude oil. It is also not clear how effective the US plan will be to limit the price at which Russia can sell its oil. Even the pace of China’s revival from zero Covid policy is unclear.

And now, after deep cuts in oil production by Opec+, the market is trying to understand how the Biden administration will respond. Congressional antitrust law targeting Opec+ is plausible, but would that tighten or loosen oil markets? The release of more US strategic oil stocks is also on the agenda.

Traders need clarity on all this, as policy confusion has contributed to the liquidity crunch that has gripped the oil market since March. Blurred policies have pushed oil market volatility to its highest level since Iraq invaded Kuwait in 1990.

The volatility has led exchange and derivative counterparties to maintain strict margin requirements – sometimes equal to 100-150 percent of the notional contract value. This has resulted in large margin calls, especially on the gas and electricity trade. And the bigger the margin call, the less capital is available for other trades: a vicious circle that ends with less liquidity and more volatility.

All things considered, the current oil market is a picture of dysfunction. But when you couple it with mounting threats to Russia’s supply, Opec+’s willingness to pull crude oil from the market, and China’s re-emergence as a buyer, it means one thing: sooner or later, oil prices will go up a lot.

Amrita Sen is head of research at consultancy Energy Aspects.

US fuel export ban threatens European supplies, domestic chaos

Gasoline prices are rising again in the US and the timing couldn’t be worse for President Biden and Democrats, who are fighting to retain control of Congress in November’s midterm elections. OPEC’s decision to cut its crude oil inventories has only added more pressure to Biden.

It has made the White House consider some major moves in the oil market, including a possible ban on fuel exports.

The US oil industry is sounding the alarm at the prospect. They argue that restrictions on gasoline and diesel exports would exacerbate the energy crisis for Washington’s European allies and cause chaos in US fuel markets.

How likely is such a move? An industry executive I spoke to who has participated in recent discussions with government officials about fuel markets called it a “50/50” perspective at this point.

“We are making contingency plans,” said the director, whose company is a top refinery and fuel exporter.

The industry has also mobilized its messaging machine in Washington. The American Petroleum Institute, the powerful DC lobbying group, last week published a letter to energy secretary Jennifer Granholm claiming a ban would mean renouncing “your commitment to our allies abroad“, among other things.

The Biden administration has pledged to supply Europe well with natural gas and diesel after severe disruptions from Russia have left buyers looking to global markets to fill the gap.

Oil companies also argue that a ban on fuel exports would not meet the government’s goal of lowering pump prices for US consumers.

The sector director argued that there is no “silver bullet” solution to supply problems in the Northeast after the region lost refining capacity during the pandemic.

Pipelines into the region from major US refining hubs in the Gulf Coast and Midwest are full and the Jones Act’s transportation restrictions make it impossible to send fuel to tankers, industry executives say. An export ban would cause stocks to overflow in the refineries, forcing factories to cut fuel production while doing little to ease tightness in other areas.

It would be even worse if other countries retaliated against trade and import-dependent areas of the US, such as the Northeast and California, suddenly found themselves unable to source fuel in international markets.

The industry’s criticism is, of course, also self-interested. The result of the refineries would take a hit from all the export controls. But that doesn’t mean the underlying analysis is wrong. A carefully crafted restriction on exports could potentially bring relief to the pumps in the short term, but it would be a big gamble.

Data exercise

A lack of public charging is not hindering the introduction of electric vehicles for now, says a new analysis from Rystad Energy. The consultancy looked at the adoption of electric cars and the availability of fast chargers and found no direct link between the two.

For example, China has seen rapid growth in electric vehicle sales, despite slower growth for public charging. By 2021, electric vehicle sales in Beijing grew more than three times faster than the use of charging stations, according to Rystad. Sales in the US and Germany also exceeded the growth in charging availability last year.

Rystad argues that subsidies for EVs and incentives for private charging could be better alternatives to encourage early adoption.

The analysis comes as countries are setting high goals to build a public charging network. For example, China wants to have enough chargers to support 20 million electric cars by 2025. How likely it is that countries will achieve these goals is questionable. Rystad found that Germany would need to double its commitment to meet its 2030 target of 1 million chargers, almost a third of the EU’s target by the end of the decade.

Power points

