Bullfighting fans attend festival in southern France as opponents call for outright ban

As thousands of bullfighting enthusiasts gather in the south of France for traditional summer ferias, opponents of the practice are reviving their fight for an outright ban, convinced that public opinion is finally on their side.

“I think the majority of French people share the view that bullfights are immoral, a spectacle that has no place in the 21st century,” said Aymeric Caron, a popular former TV journalist and animal rights activist who was recently elected to parliament as part of the far-left France Unbowed party.

For years, critics have sought a final legal battle against what they call a cruel and archaic ritual, but none of the bills introduced have ever been approved for debate by National Assembly lawmakers.

French courts have also routinely dismissed lawsuits brought by animal rights activists, most recently in July 2021 in Nimes, home to one of France’s most famous bullfighting events.

But Caron, based in Paris, told AFP the time was right for a new proposal given growing concerns over animal welfare, with a draft bill due to be introduced this week.

“I do hope that this bill will be discussed in parliament in November… it would be a first,” he said.

The prospect seems all the more likely now that France Unbowed won dozens of new seats in recent elections, causing President Emmanuel Macron to lose his centrist majority in parliament.

The goal is to amend an animal welfare law that would allow exceptions for bullfights — as well as cockfights — when they can be shown to be “continuous local traditions.”

Such exceptions are granted to towns like Bayonne and the medieval jewel Mont-de-Marsan in southwestern France, near Spain, where the practice originated, and along the Mediterranean coast, including Arles, Beziers and Nmes.

‘Respect the animal’

For Caron, “it is not a French tradition, it is a Spanish custom imported to France in the 19th century to please the wife of Napoleon III, who came from Andalusia”, Countess Eugenie de Montijo.

That argument is unlikely to convince the jostling that packed the streets of Bayonne for the bullfighting feria that ended Sunday, a sea of ​​fans dressed all in white save for bright red bandanas or sashes.

“The people who want to ban it don’t understand. Bullfighting is a drama that brings you closer to death… You’re scared, but that’s part of life,” said Jean-Luc Ambert, who came with friends from the central region of Auvergne.

Like many other fans, his friend Francoise insisted that bullfighting is as much an art as it is a sport, where “a man puts his life on the line, with respect for the animal.”

“We are not trying to convert anyone – I just want the people who are against it to leave us alone,” she told AFP.

The guest star of the Bayonne feria, Spanish matador Alejandro Talavante, did indeed find an appreciative audience, with the audience demanding the bull’s ear award for his performance.

It is a conflict that reflects the widening divide in France between rural dwellers steeped in deep agricultural traditions, and Parisians and other urban dwellers accused of trampling on the country’s cultural heritage – often derided as ‘the Taliban of Paris’ .

Broad support?

Andre Viard, president of the National Bullfighting Association, shrugged off the threat of a ban.

“This comes up in every parliamentary session,” Viard told AFP of Caron’s efforts to find allies for the France Unbowed initiative.

“We tell the other parties: Why do you want to be associated with a bill that affects a constitutional protected cultural freedom and territorial identity?”

The debate reflects similar opposition in other countries with bullfighting histories, including Spain and Portugal, as well as Mexico, Colombia and Venezuela.

In June, a judge in Mexico City ordered an unlimited suspension of bullfighting in the capital’s historic bullring, the largest in the world.

Caron is counting on support from across the political spectrum, including top members of Macron’s party such as the head of his parliamentary faction Aurore Berge, who was among 36 lawmakers who called for a bullfighting ban last year.

An Ifop poll earlier this year found that 77 percent of respondents approved a ban, up from 50 percent in 2007.

“More and more people are concerned about animal suffering, including in bullfights,” Claire Starozinski of the Anti-Bullfighting Alliance told AFP, adding that many people do not realize that the bulls are actually being killed.

“I know there are MPs from other parties who will support me and have said so,” Caron said, although he admitted more mainstream lawmakers like Berge may be reluctant to join his left-wing campaign.

“Is she staying true to her beliefs, or is she making a political calculation that prevents her from supporting me? That’s at stake in the negotiations over the coming weeks and months.”

