The worldwide Technology Policy Council (TPC) of the Association for Computing Machinery has released “Election Security: Risk-Limiting Audits”. It is the latest in a series of ACM TechBriefs – short technical bulletins that provide science-based perspectives on the impact of specific technological developments in the field of computer science.

“Election Security: Mitigating Audits” defines an “RLA” as a process by which people within a specified risk tolerance can ensure that the computerized paper ballot counts are correct by examining a random sample of paper ballots by hand.

This new ACM TechBrief is written to draw attention to a specific problem: While mitigation audits are a highly accurate, efficient, and economical way to confirm the accuracy of election results, they are rarely used in the United States and almost never elsewhere in the world.

In particular, while RLAs were introduced in 2008 (and will be used in the US general election this year), only five states will require RLAs in November’s US election. Only ten other states have RLA pilot programs or allow their use. Outside of the US, Denmark is the only other country that has held an RLA of an actual election.

Among the important considerations listed in the “Policy Implications” section of the TechBrief, the TPC authors note that because multiple RLA techniques are available—each may have different requirements—the laws, regulations, and policies governing the their use must be sufficiently flexible. The TechBrief also underlines that RLAs require paper ballots. Therefore, governments that want to use RLAs in the future should not use the internet or paperless electronic voting systems.

“Risk mitigation audits have seen modest growth in their use in the United States, but they should be more widespread,” said Matthew Bernhard, a research engineer at the nonprofit VotingWorks and co-lead author of the new ACM TechBrief.

“Automated ballot scanners offer huge benefits to the speed of ballot counting, but are vulnerable to misconfiguration and hacking. However, counting millions of complex ballots by hand is impractical. RLAs give us the best of both worlds: a high degree of accuracy and transparency without the massive undertaking of hand-counting every match for every vote.”

“As we have seen in Georgia in 2020, they can be an important tool for election officials to provide greater transparency and robust analysis of electoral processes, as they highlight issues that other post-election monitoring techniques lack. We hope this TechBrief as serves as a springboard. a point for a broad audience of decision-makers and stakeholders to promote wider adoption of RLAs in the United States and beyond.”

“The news is full of discussions about election integrity and security for the upcoming midterm elections,” added Dan S. Wallach, a professor of computer science and electrical and computer engineering at Rice University and a co-lead author of the new ACM. TechBrief.

“Improving election integrity doesn’t have to be a partisan argument. With simple tools like mitigating audits, election officials can increase public assurance that election results are correct, even in the face of hypothetical corruption or tampering with automated tabulation systems. TechBrief helps explain how mitigating audits work and will help public dialogue to speed up their adoption.”

The main conclusions of “Election Security: Mitigating Audits” are:

RLAs are a powerful, efficient means of ensuring election accuracy and building public confidence in their certified results.

RLAs reduce the risk of software errors, procedural errors and security flaws in electronic counting systems by allowing randomly sampled paper ballots to be compared with their electronic equivalents, but this is not possible with the Internet or paperless electronic voting systems.

While the use of RLAs has increased, many more jurisdictions could potentially benefit from their introduction.

