Bulldogs NRL Star Josh Reynolds Continues Arabella Del Busso Scandal With New Relationship

Bulldogs star Josh Reynolds has left heartbreak behind and got out on the footy with glamorous digital public relations manager Ciarne Denham on Sunday afternoon.

The 33-year-old NRL star, who just re-signed with his beloved Bulldogs, found himself at the center of an incredible scandal when his ex-girlfriend Arabella Del Busso was caught faking multiple pregnancies and miscarriages during their relationship.

He then went through a highly publicized domestic violence lawsuit following allegations by Del Busso — but the charges and lawsuit were quickly dropped.

And he has begun to put the drama behind him after debuting his relationship with Denham, which seems to be the whole package.

Josh Reynolds and Ciarne Denham recently enjoy Disneyland in Paris with matching Mickey and Minnie Mouse ears

Ciarne Denham is a glamorous digital media executive who recently introduced her relationship with NRL star Josh Reynolds

The glamorous blonde has been working for digital media company Jaywing for nearly five years, according to her LinkedIn profile, after graduating from Newcastle University in 2017.

Her Instagram and Facebook profiles both confirm that she is in a relationship with Reynolds, whom she calls “my world.”

Denham recently posted a photo of her and Reynolds at Disneyland in Paris, with the couple looking in love.

The happy duo wore matching Mickey and Minnie Mouse ears, while Reynolds held a smiling Denham in his arms.

Ciarne Denham (left) and Josh Reynolds (top right) looked very cozy while watching the NSW Cup grand final on Sunday afternoon

Reynolds (left, white t-shirt) and Denham (top right) say goodbye to friends after the game

They then stepped out for Sunday’s NSW Cup grand final between the Panthers and Bulldogs on Sunday afternoon in Parramatta, watching them interact as Reynolds’ new Bulldogs teammates went down 29-22.

The blissful happiness the pair seemed to enjoy while mingling with fans and friends at the footy was in stark contrast to the relationship Reynolds had with Del Busso.

Coincidentally, both Del Busso and Denham have very similar tattoos on their right thigh, suggesting that the Bulldog star may have a penchant for ladies with ink.

Both current and former girlfriends of Josh Reynolds have tattoos on their thighs

He will no doubt hope that his current partner didn’t even get a shred of the drama Del Busso — whose real name is actually Donna Preuska — brought him into their longstanding relationship.

When she appeared on SAS Australia in 2020, Del Busso admitted to faking multiple pregnancies and miscarriages while with Reynolds because she feared he would break up.

Arabella Del Busso admitted she faked several miscarriages and pregnancies while dating Reynolds

Reynolds also claimed that Del Busso lied about her mother being dead, prompting him to give her $4,000 for the funeral.

But eventually Reynolds seems to have put that drama behind him and will now do everything he can to make the most of his fairytale return to the Bulldogs.