Bulldogs NRL star Josh Addo-Carr stuns fans by lancing blister with red-hot needle in front of kids

A viral video of Bulldogs star Josh Addo-Carr using a red-hot needle to puncture a blister on a fingernail has shocked many football fans — and his kids.

The NRL cult hero took to TikTok to reveal that he had a very uncomfortable-looking blister under his fingernail.

While his two children look on, the Bulldogs winger shows fans how to cope with the painful condition.

“This is what you should do if you have a blister on your fingernail,” Addo-Carr says in the video.

Josh Addo-Carr has given fans insight into his home remedies for painful blisters

His older child Shakirah can hear her sister say, “Look, look!” as Addo-Carr heats up a needle on his gas hob, before lowering it straight into the infected fingernail.

The video has been viewed over 700,000 times; with many fans amazed that he could do it without flinching.

‘Oh man! Caused!’ wrote one, and many asked ‘Doesn’t that hurt?’ in response to Addo-Carr’s laid-back manner in the video.

Josh Addo-Carr shows off his blistered nail in a TikTok video

He then heats a needle on his gas hob before inserting the needle into the fingernail to puncture the blister

Addo-Carr and Lakaree Smith, mother of his youngest child, pictured at the 2019 Dally M awards

Others suggested some other methods of dealing with fingernail blisters.

One commented that they “used to do the same thing with a heated paper clip,” while another suggested you could use a “drill” for the same effect.

The fan favorite, who often shares his dancing skills and love for motorcycles on social media, could hardly stay out of the headlines this season.

The Bulldogs flyer was controversially left out of the NSW Blues side for all three State of Origin games by coach Brad Fittler and reacted devastatingly as he piled up the tries for Canterbury.

Josh Addo-Carr celebrates a try in Bulldogs win over Parramatta on lap 14

He seemed to let Fittler know exactly what he thought of the decision in the Bulldogs’ victory over the Titans on July 24.

News Corp journalist Paul Kent had reported that Fittler had not returned calls from Addo-Carr since he dropped out in favor of Roosters winger Daniel Tupou.

Addo-Carr completed his hat-trick by pretending to answer a phone, throwing it on the floor and smashing it with his foot.

He returns to action, without an infected fingernail, when the Bulldogs host the Cowboys on Sunday afternoon.