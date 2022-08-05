Bulldogs NRL star almost died after catching his fiancée ‘performing a sex act’ on his teammate

Former NRL star Michael Lichaa nearly died after losing 2.5 liters of blood from a severe cut to his arm when he smashed a window after he caught his former partner performing a sexual act on ‘close mate’ Adam Elliott, told a court.

Lichaa, 29, was acquitted of domestic violence in Sutherland court on Friday after his former fiancée Kara Childerhouse refused to testify.

The one time Cronulla and Canterbury whore repeatedly denied that she assaulted Mrs Childerhouse, claiming he was “going to kill her.”

Magistrate Melissa Humphreys found Lichaa not guilty of habitual assault and harassment.

Elliott, who now plays for the Canberra Raiders and has a history of alcohol-related incidents, also verified Lichaa’s version of the events of the evening in question 18 months ago.

Former NRL star Michael Lichaa nearly died after losing 2.5 liters of blood to a severe cut on his arm when he smashed a window in his own home last year, a court has told

Lichaa was furious after he caught his ex Kara Childerhouse (pictured) performing a sex act on then Bulldogs teammate Adam Elliott

The court heard that the incident took place after Mr Lichaa caught Ms Childerhouse performing a sexual act with Elliott after a drunken party at his home.

Elliott told the court he had been drinking for 12 hours at Lichaa’s home in Connells Point in southern Sydney on February 14 last year.

Mr. Lichaa would have yelled ‘what the f**k are you doing?’ to Mrs Childerhouse and went back inside before slamming his hand through a window.

He later underwent surgery to save his life due to the amount of blood he lost.

A witness previously told the court that she heard a man say loudly, “I’m going to fucking kill her,” referring to Ms Childerhouse.

She also refused to testify, with NSW police unable to contact her – despite a subpoena and halfway through her testimony.

Kara Childhouse refused to testify because she is pregnant and did not want to relive the incident

Adam Elliott also provided Lichaa’s version of the events that followed ‘Drinking 12 Hours’

The court was informed that Ms Childerhouse no longer wanted to participate in the proceedings because of her pregnancy.

It was believed that the stress of reliving the incident worried her.

Lichaa played 113 NRL games and five Tests for Lebanon before retiring last year.

Elliott is currently on the Raiders books and will join the Knights in 2023.