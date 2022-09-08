Bull smashes a man to the ground with a lightning-quick kick to the jaw during Portuguese festival

<!–

A half-ton bull has knocked a man to the ground with a brutal kick in the jaw at a Portuguese festival.

The animal lashed out with its hind legs as it approached it from behind to pat it on the back after being left on the street at the annual festival.

Footage showed it slamming its hooves into the reveler’s face as it angrily reacted to a shove in the back with a long stick by a second man wearing a black and red striped top.

The bull stood on one of the rungs of the cage it had been herded into so that it could be safely removed from the area.

It happened so quickly that it took many in the group around them a few seconds to realize what had happened, including the worker who poked it with his stick.

Amazingly, the 30-year-old managed to get up in the face – although local reports said he later began to feel unwell and was taken to hospital in Lisbon due to his injuries.

His condition today was considered serious, although there has been no update in the past 24 hours.

The drama happened on Monday evening around 9 p.m. in the village of Reguengo, a two and a half hour drive east of the Portuguese capital.

Bulls are released into the streets and taunted by revelers who try to evade them as part of an annual festival that takes place there every September.

According to local reports, the animal was removed from the area at the time.

Firefighters are said to have been among the first responders to help the injured man, who was believed to have been taken to nearby Portalegre hospital before being transferred to a second unidentified hospital in Lisbon.

The annual festivities in Reguengo, which began Monday, will continue through Sunday.

In neighboring Spain, several people have died this year at festivals with bulls.

Three of the victims died in just 24 hours in the month of July.

On July 20, a 56-year-old man died in hospital after being rushed to intensive care a week earlier with head and blood injuries during an event in Picassent near the city on the east coast of Valencia.

The local town hall said at the time it had declared a day of mourning after learning of the man’s death.

The day before, Josep Antoni Garcia Arnau, 50, died at another hospital in Valencia from injuries sustained after being run over by a bull at a festival in Meliana, 40 minutes’ drive north of Picassent.

He was diagnosed with seven broken ribs, and one of the blows he suffered is said to have entered one of his lungs, causing a pool of blood that eventually claimed his life.

At around the same time, it was confirmed that a 64-year-old Frenchman had died in hospital nine days after being impaled at an annual festival in Pedreguer on the Costa Blanca, half an hour’s drive from Moraira.

All three men had participated in annual events known locally as Bous Al Carrer, which literally means Bulls on the Street.