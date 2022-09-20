Bull-runner is the latest to be gored and seriously injured in Spain

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

This is a chilling moment when another man was brutally flogged by a bull during summer festivities in Spain.

Footage of the scene shows onlookers screaming as a man was attacked and knocked out by a bull on Monday during festivities at Humanes de Madrid in Spain.

The video shows the man lying motionless on the asphalt after the bull pierced his T-shirt with one of his horns.

Another man was brutally stabbed by a bull during the summer festivities in Spain

The man was charged and knocked out by a bull during festivities in Humanes de Madrid on Monday

The injured man was treated by the mobile intensive care unit before going to hospitals in Fuenlabrada and Getafe. was sent

The injured man was treated by the mobile intensive care unit before being taken to hospitals in Fuenlabrada and Getafe.

The bullfights followed closely behind others in the Madrid region.

Last weekend, a volunteer from the civil defense of San Sebastian de los Reyes was injured by a bull that had slipped between two fences in Campo Real.

The man – named Oscar – was stabbed in the back as he tried to help a colleague who had tripped and fallen to the ground seconds earlier.

The bullfights followed closely behind others in the Madrid region.

The video shows the man lying motionless on the asphalt after the bull ripped through his T-shirt with one of his horns.

His condition is not serious and according to reports he has already been released from the hospital.

Another man was injured after a bull destroyed a wooden fence and attacked pedestrians on a street in Corpa.

Locals managed to climb balconies and windows or enter shops and homes, but the man was impaled as he lifted his son onto a hood to safety.

He sustained several injuries and had to be taken by ambulance to a hospital in Alcala de Henares.

Last weekend, a volunteer from the civil defense of San Sebastian de los Reyes was injured by a bull that had slipped between two fences in Campo Real

At the end of August, a man in his 60s was buckled to death in Alarpardo, and another man suffered the same fate during a bull run in Navalcarnero on September 10

Shockingly, a worker at the bullring in Fuenlabrada was buckled to death on Saturday after a bull slipped into the space between the inner and outer barriers.

The incident brought the number of bull deaths in the Madrid region this summer to three.

At the end of August, a man in his 60s was gored to death in Alarpardo, and another man suffered the same fate during a bull run in Navalcarnero on September 10.